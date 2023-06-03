Concert de l’Ensemble vocal Allegro Eglise Saint-Martin, 3 juin 2023, Longny les Villages.

Chœur à quatre voix mixtes, l’Ensemble Vocal Allegro explore le répertoire choral de la Renaissance à nos jours… Répétitions les lundis soirs, le groupe chante régulièrement en concert, lors d’office religieux, avec d’autres chœurs, parfois avec orchestre, en Normandie, hors région ou à l’étranger..

2023-06-03 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .

Eglise Saint-Martin LONGNY AU PERCHE

Longny les Villages 61290 Orne Normandie



A four-voice mixed choir, the Ensemble Vocal Allegro explores the choral repertoire from the Renaissance to the present day? Rehearsing on Monday evenings, the group sings regularly in concert, during religious services, with other choirs, sometimes with orchestra, in Normandy, outside the region or abroad.

El Ensemble Vocal Allegro es un coro mixto a cuatro voces que explora el repertorio coral desde el Renacimiento hasta nuestros días? El grupo, que ensaya los lunes por la noche, canta regularmente en concierto, durante los oficios religiosos, con otros coros, a veces con orquesta, en Normandía, fuera de la región o en el extranjero.

Das Ensemble Vocal Allegro ist ein vierstimmiger gemischter Chor, der das Chorrepertoire von der Renaissance bis heute erforscht Das Ensemble probt montags abends und singt regelmäßig in Konzerten, bei Gottesdiensten, mit anderen Chören, manchmal mit Orchester, in der Normandie, außerhalb der Region oder im Ausland.

