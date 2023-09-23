Concert Choeur Ananda Eglise Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, 23 septembre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx,Landes

La rentrée du Choeur Ananda sera 100% Tango !

L’enthousiasme des quelques 300 spectateurs à l’écoute des quelques extraits de « La Messe à Buenos Aires » de Martin Palmeri interprétés lors de son concert de janvier dernier a véritablement forgé le projet de ce concert d’automne…

C’est donc l’intégralité de « La Misa Tango » que le choeur aura le plaisir de vous faire partager le 23 septembre à Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Concert exceptionnel puisque l’accompagnement au piano sera enrichi de celui d’un quintette à cordes et du fameux Bandonéon, dont les sonorités révèlent si bien les ingrédients indissociables du Tango : nostalgie et séduction…

Ouverture des portes à 20h30. Concert à 21h. Durée: 1h30.

Pré-réservation à l’office de tourisme du Seignanx ou en ligne à partir de début septembre..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 22:30:00. EUR.

Eglise Place Oyon Oïon

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx 40390 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Choeur Ananda’s autumn concert will be 100% Tango!

The enthusiasm of the 300-odd spectators who listened to the excerpts from Martin Palmeri’s « La Messe à Buenos Aires » performed at the choir’s concert last January really forged the project for this autumn’s concert…

It is therefore the entire « La Misa Tango » that the choir will have the pleasure of sharing with you on September 23 in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

An exceptional concert, since the piano accompaniment will be enriched by that of a string quintet and the famous Bandoneon, whose sonorities reveal so well the inseparable ingredients of Tango: nostalgia and seduction…

Doors open at 8:30pm. Concert at 9pm. Duration: 1h30.

Pre-booking at the Seignanx tourist office or online from early September.

¡El concierto de otoño del Coro Ananda será 100% Tango!

El entusiasmo de los cerca de 300 espectadores que escucharon los extractos de « La Messe à Buenos Aires » de Martin Palmeri interpretados en el concierto del coro el pasado mes de enero ha dado forma a los planes para el concierto de este otoño…

El coro estará encantado de compartir con ustedes la totalidad de « La Misa Tango » el 23 de septiembre en Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Será un concierto excepcional, ya que el acompañamiento de piano se verá realzado por el de un quinteto de cuerda y el famoso Bandoneón, cuyos sonidos revelan tan bien los ingredientes inseparables del Tango: nostalgia y seducción…

Apertura de puertas a las 20.30 h. Concierto a las 21:00 h. Duración: 1h30.

Reserva previa en la Oficina de Turismo de Seignanx o en línea a partir de principios de septiembre.

Der Herbst des Ananda Chors wird 100% Tango sein!

Die Begeisterung der etwa 300 Zuhörer, die beim Konzert des Chors im Januar einige Auszüge aus Martin Palmeris « La Messe à Buenos Aires » hörten, hat das Projekt dieses Herbstkonzerts wirklich geformt…

Es ist also die gesamte « La Misa Tango », die der Chor am 23. September in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx mit Ihnen teilen wird.

Ein außergewöhnliches Konzert, da die Klavierbegleitung durch ein Streichquintett und das berühmte Bandoneon ergänzt wird, dessen Klänge die untrennbaren Zutaten des Tangos so gut zum Ausdruck bringen: Nostalgie und Verführung…

Öffnung der Türen um 20.30 Uhr. Konzert um 21 Uhr. Dauer: 1,5 Stunden.

Vorreservierung im Tourismusbüro von Seignanx oder online ab Anfang September.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-22 par OT Seignanx