Exposition « Voici l’homme » de Marcel Hasquin Eglise Saint-Martin, 23 février 2023, Aubigny-sur-Nère. Dans le cadre du Festival de Boucard, découvrez l’exposition « Voici l’homme » de Marcel Hasquin.

Eglise Saint-Martin

Eglise Saint-Martin

Aubigny-sur-Nère 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the Boucard Festival, discover the exhibition « Voici l’homme » by Marcel Hasquin En el marco del Festival Boucard, descubra la exposición « Voici l’homme » de Marcel Hasquin Entdecken Sie im Rahmen des Festivals von Boucard die Ausstellung « Voici l’homme » von Marcel Hasquin Mise à jour le 2023-03-21 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE

