Exposition « Voici l’homme » de Marcel Hasquin Eglise Saint-Martin Aubigny-sur-Nère
Dans le cadre du Festival de Boucard, découvrez l’exposition « Voici l’homme » de Marcel Hasquin.
2023-02-23 à ; fin : 2023-05-31 12:00:00. EUR.
Eglise Saint-Martin
Aubigny-sur-Nère 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
As part of the Boucard Festival, discover the exhibition « Voici l’homme » by Marcel Hasquin
En el marco del Festival Boucard, descubra la exposición « Voici l’homme » de Marcel Hasquin
Entdecken Sie im Rahmen des Festivals von Boucard die Ausstellung « Voici l’homme » von Marcel Hasquin
