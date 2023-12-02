Concert de Ricky Norton Eglise Saint-Louis Hauterive, 2 décembre 2023, Hauterive.

Hauterive,Allier

RICKY NORTON chantera à l’église pour notre plus grand plaisir. Artiste du sud ouest, il sera accompagné de SCOTTY, guitariste reconnu et nous concoctera un concert gospel, tel que nous l’aimons..

2023-12-02 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 23:00:00. EUR.

Eglise Saint-Louis Rue de l’Église

Hauterive 03270 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



RICKY NORTON will be singing in church to our great delight. A south-western artist, he will be accompanied by SCOTTY, a well-known guitarist, and will give us a gospel concert just the way we like it.

RICKY NORTON cantará en la iglesia para nuestro gran deleite. Artista del suroeste de Francia, estará acompañado por SCOTTY, conocido guitarrista, y nos ofrecerá un concierto de gospel, como a nosotros nos gusta.

RICKY NORTON wird zu unserem größten Vergnügen in der Kirche singen. Er wird von SCOTTY, einem bekannten Gitarristen, begleitet und wird uns ein Gospelkonzert bieten, wie wir es lieben.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Vichy Destinations