Festival des Petites Eglises de Montagne – Gouaux Eglise Saint-Lary-Soulan, 13 juillet 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Saint-Lary-Soulan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Sybil Noughier (orgues) et Philippe Lafitte (trompette)

Un crépuscule d’été, du Baroque au Romantisme (Bach, Haendel, Vivaldi, Schubert, César Franck…).

2023-07-13 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . .

Eglise SAINT-LARY-SOULAN

Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Sybil Noughier (organs) and Philippe Lafitte (trumpet)

Un crépuscule d?été, from Baroque to Romanticism (Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Schubert, César Franck?)

Sybil Noughier (órgano) y Philippe Lafitte (trompeta)

Un crepúsculo de verano, del Barroco al Romanticismo (Bach, Haendel, Vivaldi, Schubert, César Franck…)

Sybil Noughier (Orgel) und Philippe Lafitte (Trompete)

Eine Sommerdämmerung, vom Barock bis zur Romantik (Bach, Händel, Vivaldi, Schubert, César Franck?)

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT de St Lary|CDT65