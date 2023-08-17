Les Jeudis de Saint-Jean : DUO AQUITANIA Eglise Saint-Jean-de-Côle, 17 août 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Côle.

Saint-Jean-de-Côle,Dordogne

DUO AQUITANIA c’est un duo de guitare et flûte traversière ! Il nous invite à un parcours musical du XVIIIe au XXe siècle entre Europe et Amérique du Sud en mettant en valeur chacun des instruments..

2023-08-17 fin : 2023-08-17 . .

Eglise Lieu-dit Le Bourg

Saint-Jean-de-Côle 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



DUO AQUITANIA is a duo of guitar and flute! They take us on a musical journey from the 18th to the 20th century, between Europe and South America, highlighting each of their instruments.

DUO AQUITANIA es un dúo de guitarra y flauta Nos lleva en un viaje musical del siglo XVIII al XX, entre Europa y América del Sur, con cada instrumento desempeñando su papel al máximo.

DUO AQUITANIA ist ein Duo aus Gitarre und Querflöte! Es lädt uns zu einer musikalischen Reise vom 18. bis zum 20. Jahrhundert zwischen Europa und Südamerika ein, wobei jedes der Instrumente zur Geltung kommt.

