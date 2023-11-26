Concert > 2 Choeurs pour combattre Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Percy-en-Normandie, 26 novembre 2023, Percy-en-Normandie.

Percy-en-Normandie,Manche

Concert de la chorale l’Echo du Roc de Granville et de la chorale Anavoce de Percy-en-Normandie.

100 choristes engagés pour le Téléthon.

Direction : David Fiault-Chesnais.

A l’Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Percy-en-Normandie à 16h30.

Entrée libre..

2023-11-26 16:30:00

Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Percy

Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie



Concert by the Echo du Roc choir from Granville and the Anavoce choir from Percy-en-Normandie.

100 choristers committed to the Telethon.

Conductor: David Fiault-Chesnais.

At Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Percy-en-Normandie, 4.30pm.

Free admission.

Concierto del coro Echo du Roc de Granville y del coro Anavoce de Percy-en-Normandie.

100 coralistas comprometidos con el Teletón.

Dirigido por David Fiault-Chesnais.

En la iglesia Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Percy-en-Normandie, a las 16.30 horas.

Entrada gratuita.

Konzert des Chors l’Echo du Roc aus Granville und des Chors Anavoce aus Percy-en-Normandie.

100 Chorsänger engagieren sich für den Telethon.

Leitung: David Fiault-Chesnais.

In der Kirche Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Percy-en-Normandie um 16.30 Uhr.

Freier Eintritt.

