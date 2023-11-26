Concert > 2 Choeurs pour combattre Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Percy-en-Normandie
Concert > 2 Choeurs pour combattre Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Percy-en-Normandie, 26 novembre 2023, Percy-en-Normandie.
Percy-en-Normandie,Manche
Concert de la chorale l’Echo du Roc de Granville et de la chorale Anavoce de Percy-en-Normandie.
100 choristes engagés pour le Téléthon.
Direction : David Fiault-Chesnais.
A l’Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Percy-en-Normandie à 16h30.
Entrée libre..
2023-11-26 16:30:00 fin : 2023-11-26 . .
Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Percy
Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie
Concert by the Echo du Roc choir from Granville and the Anavoce choir from Percy-en-Normandie.
100 choristers committed to the Telethon.
Conductor: David Fiault-Chesnais.
At Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Percy-en-Normandie, 4.30pm.
Free admission.
Concierto del coro Echo du Roc de Granville y del coro Anavoce de Percy-en-Normandie.
100 coralistas comprometidos con el Teletón.
Dirigido por David Fiault-Chesnais.
En la iglesia Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Percy-en-Normandie, a las 16.30 horas.
Entrada gratuita.
Konzert des Chors l’Echo du Roc aus Granville und des Chors Anavoce aus Percy-en-Normandie.
100 Chorsänger engagieren sich für den Telethon.
Leitung: David Fiault-Chesnais.
In der Kirche Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Percy-en-Normandie um 16.30 Uhr.
Freier Eintritt.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par Attitude Manche