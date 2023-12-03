CRÈCHE DE NOËL église Saint-Jacques Seingbouse, 3 décembre 2023, Seingbouse.

Seingbouse,Moselle

Le Conseil de Fabrique de l’église de Seingbouse et les Amis de la Crèche mettent en place, à partir du premier dimanche de l’Avent, une crèche musicale et à thème de 40m². Cette crèche a été mise en place il y a plus de 30 ans à l’initiative de l’Abbé Victor Didelon et M. et Mme Henry. Les personnes souhaitant des explications et venir visiter la crèche en dehors des horaires d’ouverture peuvent contacter M. Aronica au 03 87 89 43 59. L’église, construite en 1717 et reconstruite en 1817, est une étape du chemin de Saint-Jacques de Compostelle. Tout pèlerin de passage peut faire tamponner son livret en mairie.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-03 14:00:00 fin : 2024-01-28 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

église Saint-Jacques rue du Presbytère

Seingbouse 57455 Moselle Grand Est



Starting on the first Sunday of Advent, the Seingbouse Church Fabrique Council and the Friends of the Nativity Scene will be setting up a 40m² musical and themed crib. The crib was set up over 30 years ago on the initiative of Abbé Victor Didelon and Mr. and Mrs. Henry. For further information and to visit the crib outside opening hours, please contact Mr. Aronica on 03 87 89 43 59. The church, built in 1717 and rebuilt in 1817, is a stage on the pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela. Pilgrims passing through can have their booklet stamped at the town hall.

A partir del primer domingo de Adviento, el Consejo Eclesiástico de Seingbouse y los Amigos del Belén montarán un belén musical temático de 40 m². El belén se creó hace más de 30 años por iniciativa del abate Victor Didelon y de los Sres. Para más información y para visitar la cuna fuera del horario de apertura, póngase en contacto con el Sr. Aronica en el teléfono 03 87 89 43 59. La iglesia, construida en 1717 y reconstruida en 1817, es una etapa en la ruta de peregrinación a Santiago de Compostela. Los peregrinos de paso pueden sellar su cartilla en el ayuntamiento.

Der Fabrique-Rat der Kirche von Seingbouse und die Amis de la Crèche stellen ab dem ersten Adventssonntag eine 40m² große musikalische und themenbezogene Krippe auf. Diese Krippe wurde vor über 30 Jahren auf Initiative von Abbé Victor Didelon und M. und Mme Henry eingerichtet. Personen, die Erklärungen wünschen und die Krippe außerhalb der Öffnungszeiten besichtigen möchten, können Herrn Aronica unter der Nummer 03 87 89 43 59 kontaktieren. Die Kirche, die 1717 erbaut und 1817 wieder aufgebaut wurde, ist eine Etappe auf dem Jakobsweg. Jeder Pilger, der auf der Durchreise ist, kann sich sein Pilgerbuch im Rathaus abstempeln lassen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH