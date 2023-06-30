Bach to jazz Eglise Saint-Germain-de-Tournebut, 30 juin 2023, Saint-Germain-de-Tournebut.

Saint-Germain-de-Tournebut,Manche

Et si…

Et si nous invitions Jean Sébastien Bach au XXIème siècle?

Il entendrait alors ses sonates, concertos et Aria jouées de nos jours comme autrefois. Il les découvrirait également revisitées à la lumière des technologies actuelles.

Bach To Jazz vous emmène à travers ce concert dans un voyage dans le temps aux inspirations musicales d’ici et d’ailleurs.

Isabelle Leroux Leplongeon clavier

Laurentiu Bordeianu cello

Philippe Chebrou saxophone

Michèle Houitte flûte et chant.

2023-06-30 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-30 22:15:00. .

Eglise

Saint-Germain-de-Tournebut 50700 Manche Normandie



What if?

What if we invited Johann Sebastian Bach into the 21st century?

He would hear his sonatas, concertos and arias played today as they were then. He would also discover them revisited in the light of today’s technologies.

Bach To Jazz takes you on a journey through time, inspired by music from near and far.

Isabelle Leroux Leplongeon keyboard

Laurentiu Bordeianu cello

Philippe Chebrou saxophone

Michèle Houitte flute and vocals

¿Y si?

¿Y si invitáramos a Johann Sebastian Bach al siglo XXI?

Escucharía sus sonatas, conciertos y arias interpretados hoy como lo fueron en el pasado. También las descubriría revisitadas a la luz de las tecnologías actuales.

Bach To Jazz le lleva en un viaje a través del tiempo, inspirado por la música de cerca y de lejos.

Isabelle Leroux Leplongeon teclado

Laurentiu Bordeianu violonchelo

Philippe Chebrou saxofón

Michèle Houitte flauta y voz

Was wäre wenn?

Was wäre, wenn wir Johann Sebastian Bach ins 21

Dann würde er seine Sonaten, Konzerte und Arien heute wie damals hören. Er würde sie auch im Lichte der heutigen Technologien neu erleben.

Bach To Jazz nimmt Sie in diesem Konzert mit auf eine Zeitreise durch die Musik von hier und dort.

Isabelle Leroux Leplongeon Keyboard

Laurentiu Bordeianu cello

Philippe Chebrou Saxophon

Michèle Houitte Flöte und Gesang

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche