JEP : Eglise de Bizou Eglise Saint Germain Bizou, 16 septembre 2023, Bizou.

Bizou,Orne

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, l’église Saint-Germain de Bizou ouvre ses portes : dans le chœur, statue de Saint-Germain et de Saint-Eloi. Peinture de l’annonciation au centre du retable..

Samedi 2023-09-16 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. .

Eglise Saint Germain

Bizou 61290 Orne Normandie



As part of the European Heritage Days, the church of Saint-Germain de Bizou opens its doors: in the choir, a statue of Saint-Germain and Saint-Eloi. Painting of the Annunciation in the center of the altarpiece.

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la iglesia de Saint-Germain de Bizou abre sus puertas: en el coro, una estatua de Saint-Germain y Saint-Eloi. Pintura de la Anunciación en el centro del retablo.

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals öffnet die Kirche Saint-Germain in Bizou ihre Türen: Im Chor befindet sich eine Statue von Saint-Germain und Saint-Eloi. Gemälde der Verkündigung in der Mitte des Altarraums.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme