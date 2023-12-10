Concert de clôture: KARLINE chante Nöel église Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien
Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien,Haute-Loire
La belle et douce KARLINE chante Nöel pour clôturer le village de Noël
à la petite église de Saint-Geneys près St-Paulien.
Entrée 6€/pers
Réservation par téléphone ou par Mail:
Contact : Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com.
2023-12-10 20:30:00
église le bourg
Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien 43350 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
The beautiful and gentle KARLINE sings Nöel to close the Christmas village
at the little church of Saint-Geneys near St-Paulien.
Admission 6?/pers
Reservations by phone or e-mail:
Contact: Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com
La bella y gentil KARLINE canta Nöel para cerrar el pueblo de Navidad
en la pequeña iglesia de Saint-Geneys, cerca de St-Paulien.
Entrada 6?/pers
Reservas por teléfono o correo electrónico:
Contacto: Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com
Die schöne und sanfte KARLINE singt Nöel zum Abschluss des Weihnachtsdorfes
in der kleinen Kirche von Saint-Geneys bei St-Paulien.
Eintritt 6 Euro/Person
Reservierung per Telefon oder Mail:
Kontakt: Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com
Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay