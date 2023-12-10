Concert de clôture: KARLINE chante Nöel église Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien, 10 décembre 2023, Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien.

Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien,Haute-Loire

La belle et douce KARLINE chante Nöel pour clôturer le village de Noël

à la petite église de Saint-Geneys près St-Paulien.

Entrée 6€/pers

Réservation par téléphone ou par Mail:

Contact : Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com.

2023-12-10 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

église le bourg

Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien 43350 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The beautiful and gentle KARLINE sings Nöel to close the Christmas village

at the little church of Saint-Geneys near St-Paulien.

Admission 6?/pers

Reservations by phone or e-mail:

Contact: Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com

La bella y gentil KARLINE canta Nöel para cerrar el pueblo de Navidad

en la pequeña iglesia de Saint-Geneys, cerca de St-Paulien.

Entrada 6?/pers

Reservas por teléfono o correo electrónico:

Contacto: Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com

Die schöne und sanfte KARLINE singt Nöel zum Abschluss des Weihnachtsdorfes

in der kleinen Kirche von Saint-Geneys bei St-Paulien.

Eintritt 6 Euro/Person

Reservierung per Telefon oder Mail:

Kontakt: Ludovic Bertrand, 06 99 09 11 20, chateaufayolle@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay