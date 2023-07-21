Concert Récital Piano Eglise Saint Ferdinand Arcachon
Arcachon,Gironde
CONCERT – Récital piano, voix en duo.
Église Saint Ferdinand
3 tarifs : plein 20€ // réduits pour les étudiants sur justificatif 10€ // Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans.
Eglise Saint Ferdinand Place Église Saint-Ferdinand
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
CONCERT – Piano and voice duo recital.
Saint Ferdinand Church
3 prices: full 20? // reduced for students with proof of enrolment 10? // free for under-12s
CONCIERTO – Recital a dúo de piano y voz.
Iglesia de San Fernando
3 precios: completo 20? // reducido para estudiantes con acreditación 10? // gratuito para menores de 12 años
KONZERT – Klavierabend, Gesang im Duett.
Kirche St. Ferdinand
3 Tarife: Voller Preis 20? // Ermäßigter Preis für Studenten mit Nachweis 10? // Freier Eintritt für Kinder unter 12 Jahren
