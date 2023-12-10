Concert de Noël Eglise saint Aubin Tourouvre au Perche, 10 décembre 2023, Tourouvre au Perche.

Tourouvre au Perche,Orne

Tourouvre-au-Perche vous propose un concert lyrique rassemblant une soprano et une mezzo-soprano, Susanne Burstein et Cécile Lucchini, accompagnées au piano par Lucile Steunou, pour un festival de chants de Noel. Duos, solos, de Haendel, Vivaldi, Schubert, Mozart, etc

Libre participation au chapeau.

Eglise saint Aubin TOUROUVRE

Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie



Tourouvre-au-Perche presents a lyric concert featuring soprano and mezzo-soprano Susanne Burstein and Cécile Lucchini, accompanied on piano by Lucile Steunou, for a festival of Christmas carols. Duets and solos by Handel, Vivaldi, Schubert, Mozart, etc

Free participation

Tourouvre-au-Perche presenta un concierto lírico con una soprano y una mezzosoprano, Susanne Burstein y Cécile Lucchini, acompañadas al piano por Lucile Steunou, para un festival de villancicos. Dúos y solos de Haendel, Vivaldi, Schubert, Mozart, etc

Participación gratuita

Tourouvre-au-Perche bietet Ihnen ein lyrisches Konzert mit einer Sopranistin und einer Mezzosopranistin, Susanne Burstein und Cécile Lucchini, die von Lucile Steunou am Klavier begleitet werden, für ein Festival der Weihnachtslieder. Duette und Solos von Händel, Vivaldi, Schubert, Mozart, etc

Freie Teilnahme mit Hut

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme