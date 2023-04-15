Festival de Printemps à Saint-Antoine Église Saint-Antoine des Quinze-Vingts Paris
Festival de Printemps à Saint-Antoine Samedi 15 avril, 14h00 Église Saint-Antoine des Quinze-Vingts
Au programme:
Samedi 15 avril 2023
14h00 : VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE
15h00 : CONFÉRENCE « Qu’est-ce qu’un orgue » ?
Par Éric Lebrun (Salle Rivière)
16h00 : CONCERT Chœurs d’enfants en fête !
• Chœur des Singarelles dirigés par Alain et
Delphine Palma (Conservatoire de Sannois)
• Chœur Estella dirigé par Natalia Shehovtsova
(Conservatoire de Nice)
• Œuvres de Mozart, Brahms, Britten, Franck, Chilcott
17h00 : VISITE GUIDÉE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’AGNEAU-DE-DIEU,
2 place Henri Frenay, Paris 12e
Dimanche 16 avril 2023
16h00 : CONCERT « L’Italie à Paris ! »
• Marino Bedetti, hautbois et cor anglais,
Andrea Macinanti, orgue
• Œuvres de Bach, Bossi, Geminiani, Rossini,
Chopin, Lebrun (création)
ENTREE LIBRE.
Église Saint-Antoine des Quinze-Vingts 57 rue Traversière, 75012 Paris
