Festival de Printemps à Saint-Antoine Église Saint-Antoine des Quinze-Vingts, 15 avril 2023, Paris.

Au programme:

14h00 : VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE

15h00 : CONFÉRENCE « Qu’est-ce qu’un orgue » ?

Par Éric Lebrun (Salle Rivière)

16h00 : CONCERT Chœurs d’enfants en fête !

• Chœur des Singarelles dirigés par Alain et

Delphine Palma (Conservatoire de Sannois)

• Chœur Estella dirigé par Natalia Shehovtsova

(Conservatoire de Nice)

• Œuvres de Mozart, Brahms, Britten, Franck, Chilcott

17h00 : VISITE GUIDÉE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’AGNEAU-DE-DIEU,

2 place Henri Frenay, Paris 12e

Dimanche 16 avril 2023

16h00 : CONCERT « L’Italie à Paris ! »

• Marino Bedetti, hautbois et cor anglais,

Andrea Macinanti, orgue

• Œuvres de Bach, Bossi, Geminiani, Rossini,

Chopin, Lebrun (création)

ENTREE LIBRE. Église Saint-Antoine des Quinze-Vingts 57 rue Traversière, 75012 Paris

