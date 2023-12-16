Concert de Noël Eglise romane Maubourguet, 16 décembre 2023 20:30, Maubourguet.

Maubourguet,Hautes-Pyrénées

Concert de Noël à l’église !

OPUS:65 chœur de Séméac et la section chorale du Centre d’Actions Culturelles Albert Camus (CAC) également de Séméac vous proposent un moment suspendu dans le temps…

Au programme :

-polyphonies du 13ème au 20ème

– les noëls traditionnels du Languedoc : Nadal tindaïre, Haüt Peyrot, Cantem Nadal encara …

– les compositions de Bach, Boyce, Mozart, Rossini, Franck, Fauré, et Vavilov-Caccini.

Chœur mixte à 4 voix composé de 28 choristes amateurs.

Un beau moment d’émotion et d’enchantement proposé par des passionnés de chant choral..

2023-12-16 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

Eglise romane Eglise

Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Christmas concert at the church!

OPUS:65 ch?ur de Séméac and the choral section of the Centre d’Actions Culturelles Albert Camus (CAC), also from Séméac, offer you a moment suspended in time…

On the program :

-polyphonies from the 13th to the 20th centuries

– traditional Languedoc carols: Nadal tindaïre, Haüt Peyrot, Cantem Nadal encara…

– compositions by Bach, Boyce, Mozart, Rossini, Franck, Fauré and Vavilov-Caccini.

Mixed 4-voice choir made up of 28 amateur singers.

A beautiful moment of emotion and enchantment offered by choral singing enthusiasts.

Concierto de Navidad en la iglesia

OPUS:65 ch?ur de Séméac y la sección coral del Centre d’Actions Culturelles Albert Camus (CAC), también de Séméac, le ofrecen un momento suspendido en el tiempo…

En programa:

-polifonías de los siglos XIII al XX

– villancicos tradicionales de Languedoc: Nadal tindaïre, Haüt Peyrot, Cantem Nadal encara…

– composiciones de Bach, Boyce, Mozart, Rossini, Franck, Fauré y Vavilov-Caccini.

Coro mixto a 4 voces compuesto por 28 cantantes aficionados.

Un bello momento de emoción y encanto ofrecido por entusiastas del canto coral.

Weihnachtskonzert in der Kirche!

OPUS:65 ch?ur de Séméac und die Chorabteilung des Centre d’Actions Culturelles Albert Camus (CAC) ebenfalls aus Séméac laden Sie zu einem Moment ein, in dem die Zeit stillsteht…

Auf dem Programm stehen:

-polyphonie vom 13. bis zum 20

– traditionelle Weihnachtslieder aus dem Languedoc: Nadal tindaïre, Haüt Peyrot, Cantem Nadal encara …

– kompositionen von Bach, Boyce, Mozart, Rossini, Franck, Fauré und Vavilov-Caccini.

Gemischter vierstimmiger Chor, bestehend aus 28 Amateurchorsängern.

Ein schöner Moment der Emotionen und der Verzauberung, der von leidenschaftlichen Chorsängern dargeboten wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65