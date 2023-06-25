CONCERT DE MUSIQUE SACRÉE DE LONDRES ET DE LEIPZIG Eglise prirale Saint-Quirin, 25 juin 2023, Saint-Quirin.

Saint-Quirin,Moselle

Le Bach Collegium Sarrebruck sous la direction de Rainer Oster propose un concert autour des œuvres de Mudge, Boyce, Haendel et Bach. Le concert alternera entre des concertos pour orgue et pièce d’orgue seul et des parties chantées. Le concert est gratuit avec plateau.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-25 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Eglise prirale

Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est



The Bach Collegium Saarbrücken, under the direction of Rainer Oster, presents a concert featuring works by Mudge, Boyce, Handel and Bach. The concert will alternate between concertos for organ and solo organ, and sung parts. The concert is free with tray.

El Bach Collegium Saarbrücken, dirigido por Rainer Oster, presenta un concierto con obras de Mudge, Boyce, Haendel y Bach. El concierto alternará conciertos para órgano y órgano solo y partes cantadas. El concierto es gratuito con entrada.

Das Bach Collegium Saarbrücken unter der Leitung von Rainer Oster veranstaltet ein Konzert mit Werken von Mudge, Boyce, Händel und Bach. Das Konzert wird zwischen Konzerten für Orgel und Orgel solo und gesungenen Teilen wechseln. Das Konzert ist kostenlos mit Bühne.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-03 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG