Concert – Trésors d’un patrimoine : musiques de la liturgie anglicane Eglise Notre-Dame Mortagne-au-Perche, 22 juillet 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

Concert avec le Choeur de la Cathédrale de Southwell (R-U), sous la direction de Paul Provost. Et Jonathan Allsopp à l’orgue.

Participation libre. La quête sera partagée avec Mortagne Patrimoine, au profit de la restauration de la chapelle Saint-François..

Eglise Notre-Dame

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Concert with the Southwell Cathedral Choir (UK), conducted by Paul Provost. With Jonathan Allsopp at the organ.

Free admission. The collection will be shared with Mortagne Patrimoine, in aid of the restoration of the Saint-François chapel.

Concierto con el Coro de la Catedral de Southwell (Reino Unido), dirigido por Paul Provost. Con Jonathan Allsopp al órgano.

Entrada gratuita. La recaudación se compartirá con Mortagne Patrimoine, en ayuda de la restauración de la capilla Saint-François.

Konzert mit dem Chor der Southwell Cathedral (UK) unter der Leitung von Paul Provost. Und Jonathan Allsopp an der Orgel.

Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung frei. Die Kollekte wird mit Mortagne Patrimoine geteilt, zugunsten der Restaurierung der Kapelle Saint-François.

