VIA AETERNA > « Philippe Pierlot – basse de viole et Daniel Zapico – théorbe » Eglise Notre-Dame Genêts, 13 octobre 2023, Genêts.

Genêts,Manche

« Sérénade »

Oeuvres de Tomkins, Hume, Lully, Foberger, Marais…

Billetterie dans les Bureaux d’Information Touristique de l’Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie..

2023-10-13 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 . .

Eglise Notre-Dame

Genêts 50530 Manche Normandie



Ensemble Masques.

Simon Pierre, violin.

Josh Cheatham, bass viol.

Olivier Fortin, harpsichord and organ.

Works by Matteis, Purcell, Hume, Playford.

Snack offered between the concert in Genêts and the one in Dragey (meeting point in Dragey).

Tickets available at the Tourist Information Offices of the Mont Saint-Michel – Normandy Tourist Office.

« Serenata

Obras de Tomkins, Hume, Lully, Foberger, Marais…

Entradas disponibles en las oficinas de información turística del Mont Saint-Michel – Oficina de Turismo de Normandía.

« Serenade »

Werke von Tomkins, Hume, Lully, Foberger, Marais…

Kartenverkauf in den Touristeninformationsbüros des Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

