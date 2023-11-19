CONCERT DE LA CHORALE « JOYEUX AUTOMNE » Église Notre-Dame Fontenay-le-Comte, 19 novembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Concert au chapeau au profit de l’association Nonzobénin.
2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 . .
Église Notre-Dame
Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire

Benefit concert for the Nonzobénin association

Concierto Hat-trick en beneficio de la asociación Nonzobénin

Hutkonzert zugunsten des Vereins Nonzobénin

