CONCERT DE LA CHORALE « JOYEUX AUTOMNE » Église Notre-Dame Fontenay-le-Comte
Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée
Concert au chapeau au profit de l’association Nonzobénin.
2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 . .
Église Notre-Dame
Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire
Benefit concert for the Nonzobénin association
Concierto Hat-trick en beneficio de la asociación Nonzobénin
Hutkonzert zugunsten des Vereins Nonzobénin
