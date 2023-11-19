CONCERT DE LA CHORALE « JOYEUX AUTOMNE » Église Notre-Dame Fontenay-le-Comte Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte

Vendée CONCERT DE LA CHORALE « JOYEUX AUTOMNE » Église Notre-Dame Fontenay-le-Comte, 19 novembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte. Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée Concert au chapeau au profit de l’association Nonzobénin.

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Église Notre-Dame

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Benefit concert for the Nonzobénin association Concierto Hat-trick en beneficio de la asociación Nonzobénin Hutkonzert zugunsten des Vereins Nonzobénin Mise à jour le 2023-11-02 par Vendée Expansion Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte, Vendée Autres Lieu Église Notre-Dame Adresse Église Notre-Dame Ville Fontenay-le-Comte Departement Vendée Lieu Ville Église Notre-Dame Fontenay-le-Comte latitude longitude 46.4673333;-0.8070734

Église Notre-Dame Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/fontenay-le-comte/