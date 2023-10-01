CONCERT COR DES ALPES ET CHOEUR D’HOMMES église Notre Dame de l’Assomption Walscheid, 1 octobre 2023, Walscheid.

Walscheid,Moselle

Venant de la région de Nancy, le Coralp-Lotharingia et le choeur d’hommes Faridol donneront deux concerts à Walscheid. Le concert principale se déroulera à l’église. Il sera composé du groupe Coralp-Lotharingia et du chœur d’hommes Faridol, entre traditions et fantaisies.

Plus insolite, à partir de 11h45, le groupe lorrain de cor des Alpes Coralp-Lotharingia jouera en plein air, au Hitstein, la colline de la Vierge.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-01 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. .

église Notre Dame de l’Assomption

Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est



Hailing from the Nancy region, Coralp-Lotharingia and the Faridol men’s choir will be giving two concerts in Walscheid. The main concert will take place in the church. It will feature the Coralp-Lotharingia group and the Faridol men’s choir, combining tradition and fantasy.

More unusual, from 11.45 am, the Lorraine Alphorn group Coralp-Lotharingia will play outdoors at Hitstein, the hill of the Virgin.

De la región de Nancy, Coralp-Lotharingia y el coro masculino Faridol ofrecerán dos conciertos en Walscheid. El concierto principal tendrá lugar en la iglesia. En él participarán el grupo Coralp-Lotharingia y el coro masculino Faridol, combinando tradición y fantasía.

Más inusual, a partir de las 11.45 horas, el grupo Coralp-Lotharingia de Lorena Alphorn tocará al aire libre en Hitstein, la colina de la Virgen.

Der Coralp-Lotharingia und der Männerchor Faridol kommen aus der Nähe von Nancy und werden in Walscheid zwei Konzerte geben. Das Hauptkonzert findet in der Kirche statt. Es besteht aus der Gruppe Coralp-Lotharingia und dem Männerchor Faridol, die zwischen Traditionen und Fantasien spielen.

Ab 11:45 Uhr spielt die lothringische Alphorngruppe Coralp-Lotharingia unter freiem Himmel auf dem Hitstein, dem Hügel der Jungfrau Maria, ein ungewöhnliches Konzert.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG