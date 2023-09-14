Septembre Musical de l’Orne – Jardin lyrique : Zoé Buyck et Mélanie Margage Eglise Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Val-au-Perche, 14 septembre 2023, Val-au-Perche.

Val-au-Perche,Orne

Depuis toujours, la nature à inspiré l’Homme dans ses créations. De tous temps, les compositeurs ont cherché à imiter le chant des oiseaux ou à s’en inspirer.

Premier prix du Concours International de harpe « Martine Geliot », Zoé Buyck en propose en compagnie de Mélanie Margage, un exemple, avec des pièces musicales aux styles et aux sonorités diverses. L’époque baroque, caractérisée par sa musique raffinée et très ornée, est agrémentée par le clavecin. La musique romantique donnera toute sa place à la harpe, avec des oeuvres venant de toute l’Europe.

La musique française du 20ème siècle ne sera pas en reste… un beau voyage musical à découvrir en famille.

Zoé BUYCK, harpe et clacevin

Mélanie MARGAGE, soprano

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU : Le rappel des oiseaux

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL : Lascia la spina, cogli la rosa

Nicolas-Armand GUÉRIN D’ESTRICHÉ : « L’amour a des ailes »

François COUPERIN : Les fauvettes plaintives

Franz LISZT :Le rossignol « d’après la mélodie d’Alexander Alabiev »

Franz SCHUBERT : Die Krähe (La Corneille)

Ernest CHAUSSON : Le Colibri

Guillaume CONNESSON : La Tocatta*

*Programme complet sur le site internet.

Eglise Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Le Theil

Val-au-Perche 61260 Orne Normandie



Nature has always inspired human creativity. Composers have always sought to imitate or be inspired by birdsong.

Winner of the Martine Geliot International Harp Competition, Zoé Buyck, accompanied by Mélanie Margage, offers an example of this, with musical pieces in a variety of styles and sonorities. The Baroque period, characterized by its refined, highly ornate music, is enhanced by the harpsichord. Romantic music gave the harp its rightful place, with works from all over Europe.

French music of the 20th century is not to be outdone… a wonderful musical journey for the whole family to discover.

Zoé BUYCK, harp and clacevin

Mélanie MARGAGE, soprano

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: The Calling of the Birds

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL: Lascia la spina, cogli la rosa

Nicolas-Armand GUÉRIN D?ESTRICHÉ: « Love has wings

François COUPERIN: Les fauvettes plaintives

Franz LISZT: The Nightingale « after the melody by Alexander Alabiev

Franz SCHUBERT: Die Krähe (The Crow)

Ernest CHAUSSON: The Hummingbird

Guillaume CONNESSON: La Tocatta* (The Tocatta)

*Full program on the website

La naturaleza siempre ha inspirado la creatividad humana. Los compositores siempre han intentado imitar o inspirarse en el canto de los pájaros.

Zoé Buyck, ganadora del primer premio del Concurso Internacional de Arpa Martine Geliot, y Mélanie Margage son sólo dos ejemplos de ello, con piezas musicales de estilos y sonidos muy variados. El periodo barroco, caracterizado por una música refinada y muy ornamentada, se ve realzado por el clave. La música romántica dio al arpa el lugar que le corresponde, con obras procedentes de toda Europa.

La música francesa del siglo XX no se quedará atrás… un maravilloso viaje musical para descubrir en familia.

Zoé BUYCK, arpa y clacevin

Mélanie MARGAGE, soprano

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: La llamada de los pájaros

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL: Lascia la spina, cogli la rosa

Nicolas-Armand GUÉRIN D’ESTRICHÉ: « El amor tiene alas

François COUPERIN : Las currucas plañideras

Franz LISZT :El ruiseñor « según la melodía de Alexander Alabiev

Franz SCHUBERT : Die Krähe (El cuervo)

Ernest CHAUSSON: El colibrí

Guillaume CONNESSON : La Tocatta* (La Tocatta)

*Programa completo en el sitio web

Die Natur hat die Menschen schon immer zu ihren Kreationen inspiriert. Schon immer haben Komponisten versucht, den Gesang von Vögeln nachzuahmen oder sich von ihnen inspirieren zu lassen.

Zoé Buyck, die den ersten Preis beim Internationalen Harfenwettbewerb « Martine Geliot » gewann, präsentiert zusammen mit Mélanie Margage ein Beispiel dafür mit Musikstücken unterschiedlicher Stilrichtungen und Klänge. Die Barockzeit, die sich durch ihre raffinierte und sehr verzierte Musik auszeichnet, wird durch das Cembalo bereichert. In der Romantik wird die Harfe mit Werken aus ganz Europa eine wichtige Rolle spielen.

Auch die französische Musik des 20. Jahrhunderts wird nicht fehlen… eine schöne musikalische Reise für die ganze Familie.

Zoé BUYCK, Harfe und Clacevin

Mélanie MARGAGE, Sopran

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: Der Ruf der Vögel

Georg Friedrich HAENDEL: Lascia la spina, cogli la rosa

Nicolas-Armand GUÉRIN D?ESTRICHÉ: « L’amour a des ailes » (Die Liebe hat Flügel)

François COUPERIN: Die klagenden Grasmücken (Les fauvettes plaintives)

Franz LISZT :Die Nachtigall » nach der Melodie von Alexander Alabiev »

Franz SCHUBERT: Die Krähe (La Corneille)

Ernest CHAUSSON: Der Kolibri

Guillaume CONNESSON: Die Tocatta*

*Vollständiges Programm auf der Website

