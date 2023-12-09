Concert de Noël – Choramuse Eglise Notre Dame-de-l’Assomption La Lande-Patry, 3 décembre 2023, La Lande-Patry.

La Lande-Patry,Orne

A l’invitation du Comité des Fêtes de La Lande Patry, la chorale Chroramuse présentera un concert de Noël à l’église de La Lande Patry le samedi 9 décembre à 20h30.

Entrée libre..

2023-12-09 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Eglise Notre Dame-de-l’Assomption

La Lande-Patry 61100 Orne Normandie



At the invitation of the Comité des Fêtes de La Lande Patry, the Chroramuse choir will present a Christmas concert at the church in La Lande Patry on Saturday December 9 at 8:30pm.

Free admission.

Invitado por el Comité de Fiestas de La Lande Patry, el coro Chroramuse presentará un concierto de Navidad en la iglesia de La Lande Patry el sábado 9 de diciembre a las 20.30 h.

Entrada gratuita.

Auf Einladung des Festkomitees von La Lande Patry wird der Chor Chroramuse am Samstag, den 9. Dezember um 20:30 Uhr ein Weihnachtskonzert in der Kirche von La Lande Patry aufführen.

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par Flers agglo