Week-end Gospel – Concert Gospel Church Eglise Moncoutant-sur-Sèvre, 10 décembre 2023, Moncoutant-sur-Sèvre.

Moncoutant-sur-Sèvre,Deux-Sèvres

Concert gospel, avec Stéphane Claire qui propose de réunir un grand chœur de 60 choristes avec la chorale : Joy of Gospel. Soit 60 choristes tous passionnés de gospel traditionnel et contemporain. Que ce soit a cappella ou accompagnée d’instruments, cette chorale a à cœur de transmettre le rythme, la chaleur et la joie..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

Eglise Place de l’Église

Moncoutant-sur-Sèvre 79320 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gospel concert, with Stéphane Claire, who proposes to bring together a large choir of 60 singers with the Joy of Gospel choir. 60 singers with a passion for traditional and contemporary gospel. Whether a cappella or accompanied by instruments, this choir is dedicated to transmitting rhythm, warmth and joy.

Un concierto de gospel, con Stéphane Claire reuniendo un gran coro de 60 cantantes con el coro Joy of Gospel. Joy of Gospel es un coro de 60 cantantes apasionados por el gospel tradicional y contemporáneo. Ya sea a capella o acompañado de instrumentos, este coro se compromete a transmitir ritmo, calidez y alegría.

Gospelkonzert mit Stéphane Claire, der vorschlägt, einen großen Chor von 60 Sängern mit dem Chor Joy of Gospel zu vereinen. Das sind 60 Chorsänger, die sich alle für traditionelle und zeitgenössische Gospelmusik begeistern. Ob a cappella oder mit Instrumenten begleitet, dieser Chor hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, Rhythmus, Wärme und Freude zu vermitteln.

