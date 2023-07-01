EXPOSITION DE GIORGIO PETRACCI Eglise Molezon, 1 juillet 2023, Molezon.

Molezon,Lozère

Né en 1974 à Fermo, Italie.

Depuis son enfance, Giorgio Petracci utilise la peinture, ainsi que la sculpture sur bois, auprès de son grand père ébéniste, comme moyens d’expressions artistiques. Après une longue expérience professionnelle en a….

2023-07-01 fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.

Eglise

Molezon 48110 Lozère Occitanie



Born in 1974 in Fermo, Italy.

Since childhood, Giorgio Petracci has used painting and woodcarving, taught by his cabinetmaker grandfather, as means of artistic expression. After many years of professional experience in a…

Nacido en 1974 en Fermo, Italia.

Desde su infancia, Giorgio Petracci ha utilizado la pintura y la talla en madera de su abuelo, ebanista, como medios de expresión artística. Tras un largo periodo de experiencia profesional en…

Geboren 1974 in Fermo, Italien.

Seit seiner Kindheit nutzt Giorgio Petracci die Malerei und die Holzschnitzerei seines Großvaters, der Tischler ist, als künstlerische Ausdrucksmittel. Nach langjähriger Berufserfahrung in der Kunst- und Designbranche begann er, sich mit der Kunst zu beschäftigen.

