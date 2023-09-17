Concert orchestre à cordes du festival des abbayes Eglise, 17 septembre 2023, Lévignacq.

Lévignacq,Landes

Concert de clôture du festival des abbayes.

Sous la direction de Vincent Caup, nous dégusterons le dernier concert de cette 53ème Edition du festival des Abbayes dans la très belle Eglise de Lévignacq (Classée monument Historique) avec un concert autour de Jean Sébastien Bach.

2023-09-17 à ; fin : 2023-09-17 18:30:00. .

Eglise Place de l’Église

Lévignacq 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Closing concert of the festival of the abbeys.

Under the direction of Vincent Caup, we will enjoy the last concert of this 53rd Edition of the Abbeys Festival in the beautiful Church of Lévignacq (classified as a historical monument) with a concert around Johann Sebastian Bach.

Information and reservations http://www.festivaldesabbayes.org/

Concierto de clausura del Festival des Abbayes.

Bajo la dirección de Vincent Caup, disfrutaremos del último concierto de esta 53 edición del Festival des Abbayes en la hermosa iglesia de Lévignacq (catalogada como monumento histórico) con un concierto en torno a Johann Sebastian Bach.

Información y reservas http://www.festivaldesabbayes.org/

Abschlusskonzert des Festivals der Abteien.

Unter der Leitung von Vincent Caup werden wir das letzte Konzert dieser 53. Ausgabe des Festival des Abbayes in der wunderschönen Kirche von Lévignacq (denkmalgeschützt) mit einem Konzert rund um Johann Sebastian Bach genießen.

Informationen und Reservierungen http://www.festivaldesabbayes.org/

