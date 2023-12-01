Concert de Noël au Bourg avec « La Soubirane » Eglise Le Bourg, 1 décembre 2023, Le Bourg.

Le Bourg,Lot

Depuis trois ans. La Soubirane trio polyphonique du Quercy, enchante les églises du Lot, pour les fêtes de Noël. Cette année, l’Occitan est mis à l’honneur, avec un répertoire encore plus ancré dans nos histoires et nos traditions.

Voyageant entre chants sacrés et chants traditionnels, La Soubirane invite au recueillement et au rire, à l’introspection et à la joie.

Dans ce moment privilégié de Noël, les chanteuses du trio nous partagent ces histoires de nos anciens, des histoires de bergers et d’astres à consulter, et passent tour à tour d’une proximité simple et joyeuse avec le public à une communion, une harmonie mystique.

Le programme présentera des chants d’Occitanie (Béarn, Provence, Quercy, Aveyron) allant du 3ème siècle au 19ème siècle.

Finement taillé, ce répertoire invite le public à voyager au cœur des traditions, au cœur du sacré. Une parenthèse intemporelle chargée d’émotion et de spiritualité. Un moment de vibrante magie.

Réservations et renseignements par sms ou mail.

2023-12-01 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.

Eglise

Le Bourg 46120 Lot Occitanie



For the past three years. La Soubirane, a polyphonic trio from the Quercy region, has been delighting the churches of the Lot region during the Christmas season. This year, Occitan is in the spotlight, with a repertoire even more deeply rooted in our history and traditions.

Moving between sacred and traditional songs, La Soubirane invites us to reflect and laugh, to introspect and rejoice.

In this special moment of Christmas, the trio?s singers share the stories of our ancestors, stories of shepherds and stars to be consulted, and move from a simple, joyful closeness with the audience to a mystical communion and harmony.

The program will feature songs from Occitanie (Béarn, Provence, Quercy, Aveyron) ranging from the 3rd to the 19th century.

This finely-crafted repertoire invites the audience to travel to the heart of tradition, to the heart of the sacred. A timeless interlude charged with emotion and spirituality. A moment of vibrant magic.

Reservations and information by sms or e-mail

Desde hace tres años. La Soubirane, trío polifónico de la región de Quercy, hace las delicias de las iglesias del Lot durante el periodo navideño. Este año, la lengua occitana es la protagonista, con un repertorio aún más arraigado en nuestra historia y nuestras tradiciones.

Entre canciones sacras y tradicionales, La Soubirane invita a la reflexión y a la risa, a la introspección y a la alegría.

En este momento especial de la Navidad, los cantantes del trío comparten con nosotros las historias de nuestros antepasados, historias de pastores y estrellas a las que hay que consultar, y pasan a su vez de una cercanía sencilla y alegre con el público a una comunión, una armonía mística.

El programa presentará canciones de Occitanie (Béarn, Provence, Quercy, Aveyron) que abarcan desde el siglo III hasta el siglo XIX.

Este repertorio de fina factura invita al público a viajar al corazón de la tradición, al corazón de lo sagrado. Un interludio intemporal cargado de emoción y espiritualidad. Un momento de magia vibrante.

Reservas e información por SMS o correo electrónico

Seit drei Jahren. La Soubirane, ein polyphones Trio aus dem Quercy, verzaubert die Kirchen des Departements Lot zur Weihnachtszeit. Dieses Jahr steht die okzitanische Sprache im Vordergrund, mit einem Repertoire, das noch stärker in unseren Geschichten und Traditionen verwurzelt ist.

La Soubirane reist zwischen geistlichen und traditionellen Liedern und lädt zur Besinnung und zum Lachen, zur Selbstreflexion und zur Freude ein.

In diesem besonderen Moment der Weihnachtszeit teilen die Sängerinnen des Trios diese Geschichten unserer Alten mit uns, Geschichten von Hirten und Sternen, die es zu befragen gilt, und wechseln abwechselnd von einer einfachen und freudigen Nähe zum Publikum zu einer Gemeinschaft, einer mystischen Harmonie.

Das Programm präsentiert Lieder aus Okzitanien (Béarn, Provence, Quercy, Aveyron), die vom 3. bis zum 19.

Jahrhundert. Das fein abgestimmte Repertoire lädt das Publikum ein, in das Herz der Traditionen, in das Herz des Heiligen zu reisen. Eine zeitlose Klammer voller Emotionen und Spiritualität. Ein Moment vibrierender Magie.

Reservierungen und Informationen per SMS oder E-Mail

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT Figeac