Concert avec une Soprane Eglise Lahitte-Toupière, 26 novembre 2023, Lahitte-Toupière.

Lahitte-Toupière,Hautes-Pyrénées

Nicole Sanaren, chanteuse soprano, est aussi auteur et interprète.

Après ces 5 albums, ainsi que ces cingles pour Radio France, elle revient sur sa terre natale pour un nouveau concert où vous pourrez découvrir son répertoire lyrique tout comme la variété et ses standards.

Un répertoire qui peut paraitre surprenant mais qui révèle sa puissance vocale et son interprétation tout en sensibilité.

Parallelement à sa carrière d’interprète, elle a créé 3 spectacles pyrotechniques : LA DAME BLANCHE, CABARET DE FEU et D’ARTAGNAN. Dans chacun elle est l’auteur des textes, des voix off et des bandes musicales.

En plus d’être une grande artiste, Nicole Sanarens est aussi généreuse, elle s’investit dans l’association « L’Oiseau bleu de N’Zérekoré », dont le siège est à Maubourguet. Marraine de l’association, ellei participe au financement des projets à travers la recette des concerts..

2023-11-26 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 . .

Eglise LAHITTE-TOUPIERE

Lahitte-Toupière 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Nicole Sanaren is a soprano singer, songwriter and performer.

After her 5 albums and her cingles for Radio France, she returns to her native land for a new concert where you can discover her lyrical repertoire as well as her variety and standards.

A repertoire that may seem surprising, but which reveals her vocal power and sensitive interpretation.

Alongside her career as a performer, she has created 3 pyrotechnic shows: LA DAME BLANCHE, CABARET DE FEU and D’ARTAGNAN. In each she wrote the texts, voice-overs and musical scores.

As well as being a great artist, Nicole Sanarens is also a generous person, and is involved in the « L’Oiseau bleu de N’Zérekoré » association, based in Maubourguet. As the association?s godmother, she helps to finance its projects through the proceeds from her concerts.

Nicole Sanaren es una cantante soprano, compositora e intérprete.

Tras sus 5 álbumes y sus cingles para Radio France, regresa a su tierra natal para un nuevo concierto en el que podrá descubrir su repertorio lírico, así como sus variedades y estándares.

Un repertorio que puede parecer sorprendente, pero que revela su potencia vocal y su sensibilidad interpretativa.

Paralelamente a su carrera de intérprete, ha creado 3 espectáculos pirotécnicos: LA DAME BLANCHE, CABARET DE FEU y D’ARTAGNAN. En cada uno de ellos ha escrito las letras, las voces en off y las partituras.

Además de una gran artista, Nicole Sanarens es también una persona generosa, comprometida con la asociación « L’Oiseau bleu de N’Zérekoré », con sede en Maubourguet. Como mecenas de la asociación, ayuda a financiar sus proyectos con los ingresos de sus conciertos.

Nicole Sanaren, Sopransängerin, ist auch Autorin und Interpretin.

Nach ihren fünf Alben und ihren Singles für Radio France kehrt sie nun für ein neues Konzert in ihre Heimat zurück, wo Sie ihr lyrisches Repertoire ebenso entdecken können wie die Vielfalt und die Standards.

Ein Repertoire, das überraschend erscheinen mag, aber ihre Stimmkraft und ihre gefühlvolle Interpretation offenbart.

Parallel zu ihrer Karriere als Interpretin hat sie drei pyrotechnische Shows kreiert: LA DAME BLANCHE, CABARET DE FEU und D’ARTAGNAN. Bei allen ist sie Autorin der Texte, Voice-over und der musikalischen Bänder.

Nicole Sanarens ist nicht nur eine große Künstlerin, sondern auch großzügig. Sie engagiert sich für den Verein « L’Oiseau bleu de N?Zérekoré » (Der blaue Vogel von N?Zérekoré) mit Sitz in Maubourguet. Sie ist Patin des Vereins und trägt mit den Einnahmen aus ihren Konzerten zur Finanzierung der Projekte bei.

