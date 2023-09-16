Journées Européennes du Patrimoine – Visite guidée du cimetière ancien et de l’église Eglise La Jonchère-Saint-Maurice, 16 septembre 2023, La Jonchère-Saint-Maurice.

La Jonchère-Saint-Maurice,Haute-Vienne

De 9h à 18h découverte de l’église Saint-Maurice et de son histoire. Monument en grande partie construit au XIXe s. avec chœur et clocher modernes. L’entrée ouest est plus ancienne avec un portail limousin traditionnel à 3 voussures. A l’intérieur, vitraux de Chigot, tableaux du XVIIe des évangélistes saint Matthieu et saint Luc, statues de saints (Jean Baptiste XVIIe). Un bénitier, situé à l’entrée a été fabriqué dans un alliage unique inventé par le constructeur du château de Walmath. De 10h à 11h30 visite guidée du cimetière ancien de avec un départ devant l’église. En collaboration avec la mairie..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. EUR.

La Jonchère-Saint-Maurice 87340 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 9 am to 6 pm, discover the history of Saint-Maurice church. Most of the church was built in the 19th century, with a modern choir and bell tower. The west entrance is older, with a traditional Limousin portal with 3 arches. Inside, stained glass windows by Chigot, 17th-century paintings of the evangelists Matthew and Luke, statues of saints (17th-century John the Baptist). The stoup at the entrance was made from a unique alloy invented by the builder of Château de Walmath. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Guided tour of the old cemetery, starting in front of the church. In collaboration with the town hall.

De 9 a 18 h, descubra la historia de la iglesia de Saint-Maurice. La mayor parte de la iglesia se construyó en el siglo XIX, con un coro y un campanario modernos. La entrada oeste es más antigua, con un portal tradicional lemosín de 3 arcos. En el interior, hay vidrieras de Chigot, pinturas del siglo XVII de los evangelistas Mateo y Lucas, y estatuas de santos (Juan Bautista, del siglo XVII). Una pila bautismal, situada en la entrada, se fabricó con una aleación única inventada por el constructor del castillo de Walmath. De 10.00 a 11.30 h, visita guiada del antiguo cementerio, que comienza frente a la iglesia. En colaboración con el ayuntamiento.

Von 9:00 bis 18:00 Uhr Entdeckung der Kirche Saint-Maurice und ihrer Geschichte. Jh. mit modernem Chor und Glockenturm gebaut. Der Westeingang ist älter und hat ein traditionelles limousinisches Portal mit drei Gewölben. Im Inneren befinden sich Glasmalereien von Chigot, Gemälde der Evangelisten Matthäus und Lukas aus dem 17. Jahrhundert, Heiligenstatuen (Johannes der Täufer aus dem 17. Jahrhundert). Ein Weihwasserbecken am Eingang wurde aus einer einzigartigen Legierung gefertigt, die vom Erbauer des Schlosses Walmath erfunden wurde. Von 10:00 bis 11:30 Uhr geführte Besichtigung des alten Friedhofs von mit Start vor der Kirche. In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Rathaus.

