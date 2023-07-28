LOUIS CHANTE JEAN FERRAT Eglise La Bastide-Puylaurent, 28 juillet 2023, La Bastide-Puylaurent.

La Bastide-Puylaurent,Lozère

Louis chante Jean Ferrat à la guitare en l’église du village
Entrée gratuite….
2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 . EUR.
Eglise
La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie

Louis sings Jean Ferrat on guitar in the village church
Free admission…

Louis canta Jean Ferrat a la guitarra en la iglesia del pueblo
Entrada gratuita…

Louis singt Jean Ferrat zur Gitarre in der Dorfkirche
Freier Eintritt …

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère OT – La Bastide Puylaurent