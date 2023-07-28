LOUIS CHANTE JEAN FERRAT Eglise La Bastide-Puylaurent, 28 juillet 2023, La Bastide-Puylaurent.

La Bastide-Puylaurent,Lozère

Louis chante Jean Ferrat à la guitare en l’église du village

Entrée gratuite….

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 . EUR.

Eglise

La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie



Louis sings Jean Ferrat on guitar in the village church

Free admission…

Louis canta Jean Ferrat a la guitarra en la iglesia del pueblo

Entrada gratuita…

Louis singt Jean Ferrat zur Gitarre in der Dorfkirche

Freier Eintritt …

