LOUIS CHANTE JEAN FERRAT Eglise La Bastide-Puylaurent
Catégories d’Évènement:
LOUIS CHANTE JEAN FERRAT Eglise La Bastide-Puylaurent, 28 juillet 2023, La Bastide-Puylaurent.
La Bastide-Puylaurent,Lozère
Louis chante Jean Ferrat à la guitare en l’église du village
Entrée gratuite….
2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 . EUR.
Eglise
La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie
Louis sings Jean Ferrat on guitar in the village church
Free admission…
Louis canta Jean Ferrat a la guitarra en la iglesia del pueblo
Entrada gratuita…
Louis singt Jean Ferrat zur Gitarre in der Dorfkirche
Freier Eintritt …
Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère OT – La Bastide Puylaurent