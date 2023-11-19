CONCERT CLASSIQUE VOIX ET GUITARE Eglise Jussarupt
CONCERT CLASSIQUE VOIX ET GUITARE Eglise Jussarupt, 19 novembre 2023, Jussarupt.
Jussarupt,Vosges
Concert de musique classique : solo guitare et voix de soprano.
Entrée libre au profit de l’association de protection animale ASCA. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . 0 EUR.
Eglise
Jussarupt 88640 Vosges Grand Est
Classical music concert: guitar solo and soprano voice.
Free admission, with proceeds going to the animal protection association ASCA
Concierto de música clásica: solo de guitarra y voz de soprano.
Entrada gratuita a beneficio de la asociación protectora de animales ASCA
Konzert mit klassischer Musik: Gitarrensolo und Sopranstimme.
Freier Eintritt zugunsten der Tierschutzorganisation ASCA
Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES