CONCERT CLASSIQUE VOIX ET GUITARE Eglise Jussarupt, 19 novembre 2023, Jussarupt.

Jussarupt,Vosges

Concert de musique classique : solo guitare et voix de soprano.

Entrée libre au profit de l’association de protection animale ASCA. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . 0 EUR.

Eglise

Jussarupt 88640 Vosges Grand Est



Classical music concert: guitar solo and soprano voice.

Free admission, with proceeds going to the animal protection association ASCA

Concierto de música clásica: solo de guitarra y voz de soprano.

Entrada gratuita a beneficio de la asociación protectora de animales ASCA

Konzert mit klassischer Musik: Gitarrensolo und Sopranstimme.

Freier Eintritt zugunsten der Tierschutzorganisation ASCA

