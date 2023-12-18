Cocnert de noël : chant et orgue Eglise Guéret
Cocnert de noël : chant et orgue Eglise Guéret, 1 décembre 2023, Guéret.
Guéret,Creuse
Chants orthodoxes slaves avec le « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne, » choeur d’hommes direction Corinne Seignez Nouyrit
Musique d’orgue : Pachelbel – Clerambault -Couperin avec Roger Bottet et Nadine Jammot
Entrée libre – participation volontaire.
Guéret 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Slavonic Orthodox songs with the « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne, » a men’s choir directed by Corinne Seignez Nouyrit
Organ music: Pachelbel – Clerambault -Couperin with Roger Bottet and Nadine Jammot
Free admission – voluntary participation
Cantos ortodoxos eslavos con el « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne », un coro masculino dirigido por Corinne Seignez Nouyrit
Música para órgano: Pachelbel – Clerambault – Couperin con Roger Bottet y Nadine Jammot
Entrada libre – participación voluntaria
Slawisch-orthodoxe Gesänge mit dem « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne, » Männerchor Leitung Corinne Seignez Nouyrit
Orgelmusik: Pachelbel – Clerambault -Couperin mit Roger Bottet und Nadine Jammot
Freier Eintritt – freiwillige Teilnahme
