Cocnert de noël : chant et orgue Eglise Guéret, 1 décembre 2023, Guéret.

Guéret,Creuse

Chants orthodoxes slaves avec le « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne, » choeur d’hommes direction Corinne Seignez Nouyrit

Musique d’orgue : Pachelbel – Clerambault -Couperin avec Roger Bottet et Nadine Jammot

Entrée libre – participation volontaire.

Guéret 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Slavonic Orthodox songs with the « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne, » a men’s choir directed by Corinne Seignez Nouyrit

Organ music: Pachelbel – Clerambault -Couperin with Roger Bottet and Nadine Jammot

Free admission – voluntary participation

Cantos ortodoxos eslavos con el « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne », un coro masculino dirigido por Corinne Seignez Nouyrit

Música para órgano: Pachelbel – Clerambault – Couperin con Roger Bottet y Nadine Jammot

Entrada libre – participación voluntaria

Slawisch-orthodoxe Gesänge mit dem « Petit Choeur de Faux La Montagne, » Männerchor Leitung Corinne Seignez Nouyrit

Orgelmusik: Pachelbel – Clerambault -Couperin mit Roger Bottet und Nadine Jammot

Freier Eintritt – freiwillige Teilnahme

