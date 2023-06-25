CONCERT LE REQUIEM DE MOZART – LA QUERELLE DES BOUFFONS Eglise du Loroux-Bottereau Le Loroux-Bottereau
Concert à l’Eglise du Loroux-Bottereau le 25 juin de 16h à 18h.
2023-06-25 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 18:00:00. EUR.
Eglise du Loroux-Bottereau Rue du Bois Ferry
Concert at the Church of Loroux-Bottereau on June 25 from 4 to 6 pm
Concierto en la iglesia de Loroux-Bottereau el 25 de junio de 16.00 a 18.00 horas
Konzert in der Kirche von Loroux-Bottereau am 25. Juni von 16 bis 18 Uhr
Mise à jour le 2023-05-16 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire
