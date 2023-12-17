Choeur Gospel Église de Visan Visan
Choeur Gospel Église de Visan Visan, 1 décembre 2023, Visan.
Visan,Vaucluse
Chœurs Gospel pour Noël.
Laissez vous envouter par des rythmes endiablés du chœur Gospel de Vaison-la-Romaine..
2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.
Église de Visan
Visan 84820 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Gospel choirs for Christmas.
Let yourself be carried away by the wild rhythms of the Vaison-la-Romaine Gospel Choir.
Coros gospel para Navidad.
Déjese llevar por los ritmos frenéticos del Coro Gospel de Vaison-la-Romaine.
Gospelchöre für Weihnachten.
Lassen Sie sich von den mitreißenden Rhythmen des Gospelchors aus Vaison-la-Romaine verzaubern.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire Pays de Grignan et Enclave des Papes