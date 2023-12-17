Choeur Gospel Église de Visan Visan, 1 décembre 2023, Visan.

Visan,Vaucluse

Chœurs Gospel pour Noël.

Laissez vous envouter par des rythmes endiablés du chœur Gospel de Vaison-la-Romaine..

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 . EUR.

Église de Visan

Visan 84820 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Gospel choirs for Christmas.

Let yourself be carried away by the wild rhythms of the Vaison-la-Romaine Gospel Choir.

Coros gospel para Navidad.

Déjese llevar por los ritmos frenéticos del Coro Gospel de Vaison-la-Romaine.

Gospelchöre für Weihnachten.

Lassen Sie sich von den mitreißenden Rhythmen des Gospelchors aus Vaison-la-Romaine verzaubern.

