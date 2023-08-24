Concert hommage aux romantiques Eglise de Vicq Pressignac-Vicq, 24 août 2023, Pressignac-Vicq.

Pressignac-Vicq,Dordogne

À l’ombre des platanes où repose un cimetière d’époque gallo-romaine, la petite église de Vicq, plus ancienne connue à ce jour du Périgord, va de nouveau accueillir son pianiste de prédilection Christophe Geissler pour un concert.

Au programme, un hommage à la musique romantique, avec Beethoven, Chopin et Liszt.

L’Association Entre Terre & Pierre, organisatrice et récemment déclarée d’intérêt général, mettra l’accent sur le patrimoine architectural à restaurer dans cette église, la récolte de fonds nécessaire, et conviera à un vin d’honneur pour prolonger ces instants harmonieux et échanger avec le musicien..

2023-08-24 fin : 2023-08-24 . .

Eglise de Vicq

Pressignac-Vicq 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the shade of the plane trees where a Gallo-Roman cemetery rests, the little church of Vicq, the oldest known church in Périgord, will once again welcome its favorite pianist Christophe Geissler for a concert.

The program includes a tribute to Romantic music, with Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt.

The organizers, Association Entre Terre & Pierre, recently declared to be in the public interest, will be highlighting the architectural heritage in need of restoration in this church, the fund-raising efforts required, and inviting guests to a vin d’honneur to prolong these harmonious moments and chat with the musician.

A la sombra de los plátanos donde reposa un cementerio galo-romano, la pequeña iglesia de Vicq, la más antigua conocida del Périgord, acogerá de nuevo a su pianista favorito, Christophe Geissler, para un concierto.

El programa incluye un homenaje a la música romántica, con Beethoven, Chopin y Liszt.

La Asociación Entre Terre & Pierre, organizadora del concierto y recientemente declarada de utilidad pública, pondrá de relieve el patrimonio arquitectónico que necesita restauración en esta iglesia, los esfuerzos de recaudación de fondos necesarios e invitará a los asistentes a un vin d’honneur para prolongar estos momentos de armonía y charlar con el músico.

Im Schatten der Platanen, unter denen ein Friedhof aus gallo-römischer Zeit ruht, wird die kleine Kirche von Vicq, die bis heute die älteste bekannte Kirche im Périgord ist, erneut ihren Lieblingspianisten Christophe Geissler für ein Konzert begrüßen.

Auf dem Programm steht eine Hommage an die romantische Musik mit Beethoven, Chopin und Liszt.

Die Association Entre Terre & Pierre, die das Konzert organisiert und vor kurzem zum gemeinnützigen Verein erklärt wurde, wird den Schwerpunkt auf das architektonische Erbe legen, das in dieser Kirche restauriert werden muss, sowie auf die notwendige Spendensammlung und lädt zu einem Ehrenwein ein, um diese harmonischen Momente zu verlängern und sich mit dem Musiker auszutauschen.

