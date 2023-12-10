Noël Jazzy Eglise de Pont Ecrepin Putanges-le-Lac, 10 décembre 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.

Putanges-le-Lac,Orne

La chorale Accord du pays de Putanges, la chorale l’Espérance de Potigny et le Big Band du pays de Falaise vous donnent rendez-vous pour le concert « Noël Jazzy »

Participation libre.

2023-12-10 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Eglise de Pont Ecrepin Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin

Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie



The Accord choir of the country of Putanges composed of 45 choristers and directed by Petra Desvois prepares its traditional concert of end of the year, it will interpret Christmas songs of composers of the end of the 19th century and 20th century on the theme of the shade and the light.

El coro Accord de Putanges, el coro Espérance de Potigny y la Big Band de Falaise le invitan al concierto « Noël Jazzy »

Entrada gratuita

Der Chor Accord du pays de Putanges, der Chor l’Espérance de Potigny und die Big Band du pays de Falaise laden Sie zu dem Konzert « Noël Jazzy » ein

Freie Teilnahme

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT DU PAYS DE PUTANGES