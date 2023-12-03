Concert : venez chanter Noël église de l’assomption Lièpvre, 3 décembre 2023, Lièpvre.

Lièpvre,Haut-Rhin

Venez tous chanter Noël, à l’occasion d’un concert participatif et vous replonger dans vos souvenirs d’enfance en fredonnant les plus beaux chants de Noël avec comme chef d’orchestre Anne Schlick, Mezzo Soprano..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. EUR.

église de l’assomption

Lièpvre 68660 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Come and sing the Christmas carols of your childhood with Anne Schlick, Mezzo Soprano, as conductor of this participatory concert.

Ven a cantar los villancicos de tu infancia en un concierto participativo, dirigido por Anne Schlick, Mezzo Soprano.

Kommen Sie alle zusammen, um in einem Mitmachkonzert Weihnachten zu singen und in Kindheitserinnerungen zu schwelgen, indem Sie die schönsten Weihnachtslieder summen. Die Dirigentin ist Anne Schlick, Mezzosopranistin.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de tourisme du Val d’Argent