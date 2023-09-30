Exposition à l’Eglise de Guinas Eglise de Guinas Cachen, 30 septembre 2023, Cachen.

Cachen,Landes

Plusieurs artistes des Landes, peintres et sculpteurs, présenteront leurs oeuvres à l’occasion de cette exposition.

Venez découvrir le travail de BANOS Sarah, BAZOGE Martine, BOUNIORT Claire, CORDI Théo, DEGOS Fabienne, DELAMARE Gérard, DÉSOLÉ Béatrice, FILBIN Alain, JAHYER Chantal, LINCE Francis….

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. .

Eglise de Guinas Guinas

Cachen 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Several artists from the Landes region, painters and sculptors, will be presenting their work at this exhibition.

Come and discover the work of BANOS Sarah, BAZOGE Martine, BOUNIORT Claire, CORDI Théo, DEGOS Fabienne, DELAMARE Gérard, DÉSOLÉ Béatrice, FILBIN Alain, JAHYER Chantal, LINCE Francis…

Varios pintores y escultores de las Landas expondrán sus obras en esta exposición.

Venga a descubrir la obra de BANOS Sarah, BAZOGE Martine, BOUNIORT Claire, CORDI Théo, DEGOS Fabienne, DELAMARE Gérard, DÉSOLÉ Béatrice, FILBIN Alain, JAHYER Chantal, LINCE Francis…

Mehrere Künstler aus Les Landes, Maler und Bildhauer, werden anlässlich dieser Ausstellung ihre Werke präsentieren.

Entdecken Sie die Arbeiten von BANOS Sarah, BAZOGE Martine, BOUNIORT Claire, CORDI Théo, DEGOS Fabienne, DELAMARE Gérard, DÉSOLÉ Béatrice, FILBIN Alain, JAHYER Chantal, LINCE Francis…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT Landes d’Armagnac