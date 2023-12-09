Concert de la chorale Gan’A’capella Eglise de Gannat Gannat
Gannat,Allier
Venez écouter la chorale Gan’A’Capela ! Concert dans l’église Sainte Croix au profit du Téléthon..
Eglise de Gannat
Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Come and listen to the Gan’A’Capela choir! Concert in the Sainte Croix church in aid of the Telethon.
¡Venga a escuchar al coro Gan’A’Capela! Concierto en la iglesia de Sainte Croix a beneficio del Teletón.
Kommen Sie und hören Sie sich den Chor Gan’A’Capela an! Konzert in der Kirche Sainte Croix zugunsten des Telethon.
