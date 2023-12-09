Concert de la chorale Gan’A’capella Eglise de Gannat Gannat, 9 décembre 2023, Gannat.

Gannat,Allier

Venez écouter la chorale Gan’A’Capela ! Concert dans l’église Sainte Croix au profit du Téléthon..

2023-12-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Eglise de Gannat

Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and listen to the Gan’A’Capela choir! Concert in the Sainte Croix church in aid of the Telethon.

¡Venga a escuchar al coro Gan’A’Capela! Concierto en la iglesia de Sainte Croix a beneficio del Teletón.

Kommen Sie und hören Sie sich den Chor Gan’A’Capela an! Konzert in der Kirche Sainte Croix zugunsten des Telethon.

