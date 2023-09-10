Randonnée pédestre > Coulouvray-Boisbenatre Église Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre
Randonnée pédestre > Coulouvray-Boisbenatre Église Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre, 10 septembre 2023, Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre.
Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre,Manche
Randonnée pédestre à Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Rendez-vous à 14h30 au parking de l’Église.
Organisé par l’association Rando Détente Champrépus.
Adhésion à l’association : 5€.
Renseignements : 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47.
Église
Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre 50670 Manche Normandie
Hiking in Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Meet at 2.30pm at the Church parking lot.
Organized by the association Rando Détente Champrépus.
Association membership: 5?
Information: 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47
Visita a pie de Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Cita a las 14.30 h en el aparcamiento de la iglesia.
Organizado por la asociación Rando Détente Champrépus.
Miembros de la asociación: 5?
Información: 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47
Wanderung in Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Treffpunkt um 14:30 Uhr auf dem Parkplatz der Kirche.
Organisiert von der Vereinigung Rando Détente Champrépus.
Mitgliedschaft im Verein: 5?
Informationen: 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47
