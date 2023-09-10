Randonnée pédestre > Coulouvray-Boisbenatre Église Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre, 10 septembre 2023, Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre.

Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre,Manche

Randonnée pédestre à Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Rendez-vous à 14h30 au parking de l’Église.

Organisé par l’association Rando Détente Champrépus.

Adhésion à l’association : 5€.

Renseignements : 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47.

2023-09-10 14:30:00 fin : 2023-09-10 . .

Église

Coulouvray-Boisbenâtre 50670 Manche Normandie



Hiking in Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Meet at 2.30pm at the Church parking lot.

Organized by the association Rando Détente Champrépus.

Association membership: 5?

Information: 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47

Visita a pie de Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Cita a las 14.30 h en el aparcamiento de la iglesia.

Organizado por la asociación Rando Détente Champrépus.

Miembros de la asociación: 5?

Información: 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47

Wanderung in Coulouvray-Boisbenatre. Treffpunkt um 14:30 Uhr auf dem Parkplatz der Kirche.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Rando Détente Champrépus.

Mitgliedschaft im Verein: 5?

Informationen: 02 33 51 02 41 – 06 79 00 59 33 – 02 33 51 85 47

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche