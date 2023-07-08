Concert d’hommes de Sinfonia Garonna Eglise Carlucet, 8 juillet 2023, Carlucet.

Carlucet,Lot

Oeuvres sacrées et profanes sous la direction de Sibylle POMEL

Entrée et participation libres..

2023-07-08 18:00:00 fin : 2023-07-08 . EUR.

Eglise

Carlucet 46500 Lot Occitanie



Sacred and secular works conducted by Sibylle POMEL

Free admission and participation.

Obras sacras y profanas dirigidas por Sibylle POMEL

Entrada y participación gratuitas.

Geistliche und weltliche Werke unter der Leitung von Sibylle POMEL

Eintritt und Teilnahme frei.

