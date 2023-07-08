- Cet évènement est passé
Concert d’hommes de Sinfonia Garonna Eglise Carlucet
Carlucet,Lot
Oeuvres sacrées et profanes sous la direction de Sibylle POMEL
Entrée et participation libres..
Eglise
Carlucet 46500 Lot Occitanie
Sacred and secular works conducted by Sibylle POMEL
Free admission and participation.
Obras sacras y profanas dirigidas por Sibylle POMEL
Entrada y participación gratuitas.
Geistliche und weltliche Werke unter der Leitung von Sibylle POMEL
Eintritt und Teilnahme frei.
