Concert de Noel Eglise Beauzac, 17 décembre 2023, Beauzac.

Beauzac,Haute-Loire

La chorale « Choeur à Coeurs » de Beauzac organise un concert de Noël à l’ Eglise de Beauzac . Participation libre au profit de l’association bassoise « UNIS POUR LOUIS »..

2023-12-17 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 . .

Eglise

Beauzac 43590 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The Beauzac « Choeur à Coeurs » choir is organizing a Christmas concert at the Beauzac church. Free participation in aid of the Bassoise association « UNIS POUR LOUIS ».

El coro « Choeur à Coeurs » de Beauzac organiza un concierto de Navidad en la iglesia de Beauzac. La participación es gratuita y la recaudación se destinará a la asociación bassoise « UNIS POUR LOUIS ».

Der Chor « Choeur à Coeurs » aus Beauzac organisiert ein Weihnachtskonzert in der Kirche von Beauzac. Der Eintritt ist frei und geht an den Verein « UNIS POUR LOUIS » in Bassois.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron