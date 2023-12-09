Le chant de l’Aluette chante Noel ! église Bayeux, 9 décembre 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Le chant de l’Aluette vous invite à une soirée pour fêter Noel le 9 décembre à l’église de St vigor Le grand à 20h, et à l’église de St Loup hors le dimanche 10 à 16h !

Ce concert sera donné par les élèves du chant de l’aluette. Ils seront accompagnés de Christophe Fossemalle au piano, et à la direction Béatrice Mayo-Felip, professeur de chant . Pour le concert du dimanche, la chorale de St loup hors dirigée par Monique Ferrut se joindra à nous !

Venez gouter à l’univers de Noel avec des chants variés allant de Jingle Bells à Veni veni emmanuel en passant par Feliz Navidad ! Enfants et adultes seront heureux de vous accueillir ! De l’émotion, de la joie, des lumières !

L’entrée est gratuite – Libre participation à la sortie pour soutenir notre association .

2023-12-09 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 17:00:00. .

église st vigor le grand

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



Le chant de l’Aluette invites you to an evening to celebrate Christmas on December 9 at the church of St vigor Le grand at 8pm, and at the church of St Loup hors on Sunday 10 at 4pm!

The concert will be given by the students of Chant de l’Aluette. They will be accompanied by Christophe Fossemalle on piano, and vocal teacher Béatrice Mayo-Felip as conductor. For the Sunday concert, we’ll be joined by the St loup hors choir, directed by Monique Ferrut!

Come and taste the world of Christmas, with songs ranging from Jingle Bells to Veni veni emmanuel and Feliz Navidad! Children and adults alike will be delighted to welcome you! Emotion, joy and light!

Admission is free – Free participation at the door to support our association

Le chant de l’Aluette le invita a una velada para celebrar la Navidad el 9 de diciembre en la iglesia de St vigor Le grand a las 20 h, y en la iglesia de St Loup hors el domingo 10 a las 16 h

El concierto correrá a cargo de los alumnos del Chant de l’Aluette. Estarán acompañados al piano por Christophe Fossemalle y bajo la dirección de la profesora de canto Béatrice Mayo-Felip. Para el concierto del domingo, contaremos con la presencia del coro St loup hors, dirigido por Monique Ferrut

Venga y disfrute del mundo de la Navidad con una variedad de canciones que van desde Jingle Bells hasta Veni veni emmanuel y Feliz Navidad Niños y adultos estarán encantados de recibirle ¡Emoción, alegría y luz!

La entrada es gratuita – Participación libre en la puerta para apoyar a nuestra asociación

Der Chant de l’Aluette lädt Sie zu einem Abend zur Feier von Weihnachten am 9. Dezember in der Kirche von St vigor Le grand um 20 Uhr und in der Kirche von St Loup hors am Sonntag, den 10. Dezember um 16 Uhr ein!

Dieses Konzert wird von den Schülerinnen und Schülern des Gesangsunterrichts « chant de l’aluette » gegeben. Sie werden von Christophe Fossemalle am Klavier und der Gesangslehrerin Béatrice Mayo-Felip am Dirigentenpult begleitet. Für das Konzert am Sonntag wird der Chor von St loup hors unter der Leitung von Monique Ferrut zu uns stoßen!

Erleben Sie die Welt der Weihnacht mit Liedern von Jingle Bells über Feliz Navidad bis Veni veni emmanuel! Kinder und Erwachsene freuen sich auf Ihren Besuch! Emotionen, Freude und Lichter!

Der Eintritt ist frei – Freier Beitrag am Ausgang zur Unterstützung unseres Vereins

