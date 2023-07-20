Concert d’orgue « à quatre mains » par Aleksandr NISSE et Romain BASTARD Eglise Balleroy-sur-Drôme, 20 juillet 2023, Balleroy-sur-Drôme.

Balleroy-sur-Drôme,Calvados

Voilà un concert hors du commun que vous propose l’ADTLB, en collaboration avec la commune de Balleroy-sur-Drôme !

L’église de Balleroy dispose, depuis quelques années, d’un petit orgue en tribune parfaitement adapté à l’édifice. Souvent, les organistes de cathédrale notamment, jouent sur des instruments de plusieurs dizaines de jeux – autant de palettes sonores – répartis sur plusieurs claviers : 2, 3, 4 voir 5 claviers et un pédalier que l’on joue avec les pieds.

Ici, ce n’est pas le cas : la dimension de l’église ne le permettrait pas. Et pourtant, les organistes invités pour ce concert par l’ADTLB, pourront interpréter des œuvres du grand répertoire, tout simplement en les jouant… à quatre mains ! On le voit plus fréquemment au piano. C’est une démarche exceptionnelle que nous proposeront pour ce concert Aleksandr NISSE et Romain BASTARD.

Aleksandr NISSE est organiste titulaire du Grand Orgue de la cathédrale catholique de Dublin, en Irlande. Ses premiers enseignements à l’orgue, il les a reçus de son père François NISSE, élève du célèbre organiste Allemand Helmut WALCHA, et de sa tante Danielle SALVIGNOL-NISSE, elle- même élève de Jean LANGALIS et Gaston LITAIZE, et professeur au Conservatoire de Perpignan. Il poursuit sa formation auprès de Suzan LANDALE, organiste de l’église des Invalides à Paris, puis au Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Lyon, dans la classe de Louis ROBILLARD. Il y obtient un Premier Prix de Perfectionnement à l’unanimité, avec félicitation du Jury. Il part alors en Angleterre, à la Royal Academy of Music de Londres, où il reçoit les enseignements de Nicolas Kynaston et Lionel Rogg et est diplômé avec distinction. En mars 2022, il est nommé titulaire du Grand Orgue de la cathédrale de Dublin. Il poursuit parallèlement une carrière de concertiste et de compositeur.

Romain Bastard est pianiste, organiste titulaire de la cathédrale de Coutances, coordinateur de l’école de musique de la Baie du Cotentin, compositeur, chef du chœur de l’Orphéon de Bayeux, pédagogue. Formé dès le plus jeune âge aux Conservatoires de Caen, Paris et Lyon, il travaille ensuite pendant trois ans au Chœur de Radio France, avec Charles Dutoit, Marek Janowsky, Emmanuel Krivine. Passionné par la musique de Bach, Romain Bastard joue notamment les Variations Goldberg, les grandes pièces pour orgue. Il est également souvent appelé pour faire des improvisations, notamment sur des films muets, dans la région parisienne, lyonnaise ou caennaise. Il reçoit des commandes de compositions pour chœur, orchestre, créées à l’abbaye du Thoronet, Granville ou encore au Molay Littry.

Ils interpréteront des œuvres de Jean-Sébastien Bach et de Mozart.

Ce concert est organisé avec le soutien d’Isigny Omaha Intercom.

Gratuit – Libre Participation

Autres informations : Réservations, informations : ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 – adtlb@orange.fr – www.adtlb.com – www.facebook.com/ADTLB/.

2023-07-20 18:30:00 fin : 2023-07-20 19:30:00. .

Eglise

Balleroy-sur-Drôme 14490 Calvados Normandie



The ADTLB, in collaboration with the commune of Balleroy-sur-Drôme, offers you an extraordinary concert!

For some years now, the Balleroy church has been equipped with a small gallery organ, perfectly suited to the building. Cathedral organists often play on instruments with dozens of stops – as many sound palettes – spread over several manuals: 2, 3, 4 or even 5 manuals and a pedalboard played with the feet.

This is not the case here: the size of the church would not allow it. And yet, the organists invited for this concert by the ADTLB will be able to interpret works from the great repertoire, simply by playing them? with four hands! We see this more frequently on the piano. Aleksandr NISSE and Romain BASTARD offer us an exceptional opportunity for this concert.

Aleksandr NISSE is titular organist of the Great Organ of the Catholic Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland. He received his first organ lessons from his father François NISSE, a pupil of the famous German organist Helmut WALCHA, and his aunt Danielle SALVIGNOL-NISSE, herself a pupil of Jean LANGALIS and Gaston LITAIZE, and a teacher at the Perpignan Conservatoire. He continued his training with Suzan LANDALE, organist at the Eglise des Invalides in Paris, then at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Lyon, in the class of Louis ROBILLARD. He was unanimously awarded a Premier Prix de Perfectionnement, with congratulations from the jury. He then moved to England, to the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he studied with Nicolas Kynaston and Lionel Rogg, graduating with distinction. In March 2022, he was appointed titular organist at Dublin Cathedral. At the same time, he pursues a career as a concert artist and composer.

Romain Bastard is a pianist, titular organist of Coutances Cathedral, coordinator of the Cotentin Bay music school, composer, conductor of the Bayeux Orphéon choir and teacher. Trained from an early age at the Conservatoires de Caen, Paris and Lyon, he then worked for three years at the Ch?ur de Radio France, with Charles Dutoit, Marek Janowsky and Emmanuel Krivine. A passionate Bach fan, Romain Bastard plays the Goldberg Variations and the great organ pieces. He is also often called upon to improvise, notably on silent films, in the Paris, Lyon and Caen regions. He was commissioned to write compositions for choir and orchestra, which were premiered at Le Thoronet Abbey, Granville and Le Molay Littry.

They will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach and Mozart.

This concert is organized with the support of Isigny Omaha Intercom.

Free admission ? Free participation

Further information: Reservations, information: ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 – adtlb@orange.fr – www.adtlb.com – www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

La ADTLB, en colaboración con el municipio de Balleroy-sur-Drôme, organiza un concierto extraordinario

Desde hace algunos años, la iglesia de Balleroy dispone de un pequeño órgano en la galería, perfectamente adaptado al edificio. Los organistas de catedrales, en particular, suelen tocar instrumentos con decenas de registros -otras tantas paletas sonoras- repartidos en varios manuales: 2, 3, 4 o incluso 5 manuales y un pedalero que se toca con los pies.

No es el caso aquí: el tamaño de la iglesia no lo permitiría. Y sin embargo, los organistas invitados a este concierto por la ADTLB podrán interpretar obras del gran repertorio, simplemente tocándolas… ¡a cuatro manos! Lo vemos con más frecuencia en el piano. Aleksandr NISSE y Romain BASTARD proponen un enfoque excepcional para este concierto.

Aleksandr NISSE es organista titular del Gran Órgano de la Catedral Católica de Dublín, en Irlanda. Recibió sus primeras clases de órgano de su padre François NISSE, alumno del célebre organista alemán Helmut WALCHA, y de su tía Danielle SALVIGNOL-NISSE, ella misma alumna de Jean LANGALIS y Gaston LITAIZE, y profesora del Conservatorio de Perpiñán. Continuó su formación con Suzan Landale, organista de la Iglesia de los Inválidos de París, y después en el Conservatorio Nacional Superior de Música de Lyon, en la clase de Louis Robillard. Se le concede por unanimidad un Premier Prix de Perfectionnement, con felicitaciones del jurado. Después se trasladó a Inglaterra, a la Royal Academy of Music de Londres, donde estudió con Nicolas Kynaston y Lionel Rogg y se graduó con distinción. En marzo de 2022 fue nombrado organista titular del Gran Órgano de la Catedral de Dublín. También desarrolla una carrera como concertista y compositor.

Romain Bastard es pianista, organista titular de la catedral de Coutances, coordinador de la escuela de música Baie du Cotentin, compositor, director del coro Orphéon de Bayeux y profesor. Formado desde muy joven en los Conservatorios de Caen, París y Lyon, trabajó después durante tres años en la Ch?ur de Radio France, con Charles Dutoit, Marek Janowsky y Emmanuel Krivine. Apasionado de la música de Bach, Romain Bastard interpreta sobre todo las Variaciones Goldberg y las grandes piezas para órgano. También es solicitado a menudo para realizar improvisaciones, especialmente sobre películas mudas, en las regiones de París, Lyon y Caen. Ha recibido encargos de composiciones para coro y orquesta, que se han estrenado en la abadía de Le Thoronet, Granville y Le Molay Littry.

Interpretará obras de Johann Sebastian Bach y Mozart.

Este concierto está organizado con el apoyo de Isigny Omaha Intercom.

Entrada gratuita ? Participación gratuita

Más información: Reservas, información: ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 – adtlb@orange.fr – www.adtlb.com – www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

Das ist ein außergewöhnliches Konzert, das Ihnen der ADTLB in Zusammenarbeit mit der Gemeinde Balleroy-sur-Drôme anbietet!

Die Kirche von Balleroy verfügt seit einigen Jahren über eine kleine Orgel auf der Empore, die sich perfekt in das Gebäude einfügt. Oft spielen vor allem Domorganisten auf Instrumenten mit Dutzenden von Registern – ebenso vielen Klangpaletten -, die auf mehrere Manuale verteilt sind: 2, 3, 4 oder 5 Manuale und ein Pedal, das mit den Füßen bedient wird.

Dies ist hier nicht der Fall, da die Größe der Kirche dies nicht zulässt. Dennoch können die Organisten, die von der ADTLB zu diesem Konzert eingeladen wurden, Werke aus dem großen Repertoire interpretieren, indem sie sie einfach vierhändig spielen Auf dem Klavier sieht man das häufiger. Aleksandr NISSE und Romain BASTARD werden uns in diesem Konzert einen außergewöhnlichen Ansatz präsentieren.

Aleksandr NISSE ist Titularorganist der großen Orgel der katholischen Kathedrale in Dublin, Irland. Seinen ersten Orgelunterricht erhielt er von seinem Vater François NISSE, einem Schüler des berühmten deutschen Organisten Helmut WALCHA, und seiner Tante Danielle SALVIGNOL-NISSE, die selbst Schülerin von Jean LANGALIS und Gaston LITAIZE war und am Konservatorium von Perpignan lehrte. Er setzte seine Ausbildung bei Suzan LANDALE, der Organistin der Invalidenkirche in Paris, und am Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Lyon in der Klasse von Louis ROBILLARD fort. Dort erhielt er einen Premier Prix de Perfectionnement à l’unanimité, avec félicitation du Jury. Anschließend ging er nach England an die Royal Academy of Music in London, wo er von Nicolas Kynaston und Lionel Rogg unterrichtet wurde und sein Studium mit Auszeichnung abschloss. Im März 2022 wurde er zum Titularorganisten der Großen Orgel der Kathedrale von Dublin ernannt. Parallel dazu verfolgt er eine Karriere als Konzertmusiker und Komponist.

Romain Bastard ist Pianist, Titularorganist der Kathedrale von Coutances, Koordinator der Musikschule der Baie du Cotentin, Komponist, Chorleiter des Orphéon de Bayeux und Pädagoge. Er wurde bereits in jungen Jahren an den Konservatorien von Caen, Paris und Lyon ausgebildet und arbeitete anschließend drei Jahre lang im Ch?ur de Radio France mit Charles Dutoit, Marek Janowsky und Emmanuel Krivine. Romain Bastard ist von der Musik Bachs begeistert und spielt insbesondere die Goldberg-Variationen und die großen Orgelstücke. Er wird auch oft zu Improvisationen gerufen, vor allem zu Stummfilmen, in der Region Paris, Lyon oder Caen. Er erhält Aufträge für Kompositionen für Chor und Orchester, die in der Abtei von Thoronet, Granville oder auch in Le Molay Littry uraufgeführt werden.

Sie werden Werke von Johann Sebastian Bach und Mozart aufführen.

Dieses Konzert wird mit der Unterstützung von Isigny Omaha Intercom organisiert.

Kostenloser Eintritt ? Freie Teilnahme

Weitere Informationen: Reservierungen, Informationen: ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 – adtlb@orange.fr – www.adtlb.com – www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

