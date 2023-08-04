Récital de piano Eglise Audrix
Récital de piano Eglise Audrix, 4 août 2023, Audrix.
Audrix,Dordogne
Récital de piano de Cyril Marie, « La création du monde »
Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff.
2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 . .
Eglise
Audrix 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Piano recital by Cyril Marie, « The Creation of the World
Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff
Recital de piano de Cyril Marie, « La creación del mundo
Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff
Klavierabend mit Cyril Marie, « Die Erschaffung der Welt »
Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère