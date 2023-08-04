Récital de piano Eglise Audrix, 4 août 2023, Audrix.

Audrix,Dordogne

Récital de piano de Cyril Marie, « La création du monde »

Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff.

Eglise

Audrix 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Piano recital by Cyril Marie, « The Creation of the World

Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff

Recital de piano de Cyril Marie, « La creación del mundo

Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff

Klavierabend mit Cyril Marie, « Die Erschaffung der Welt »

Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Milhaud, Cage, Gurdjieff

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère