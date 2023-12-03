Concert : Chorales Arcanto et Sensible Eglise Argagnon, 1 décembre 2023, Argagnon.

Argagnon,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Première partie assurée par Arcanto, dirigé par Lara Tamara est accompagné au piano par Michel Queuille.

En deuxième partie, le choeur Sensible, sous la direction d’Arnaud Garnier avec Paule Boucharenc au piano présentera un programme de 9 chants tirés d’un répertoire de chants du monde, traditionnels et populaires mais aussi du gospel et des chants sacrés.

« Hegoak » réunira les deux choeurs à la fin..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

Eglise

Argagnon 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Opening act: Arcanto, directed by Lara Tamara, with piano accompaniment by Michel Queuille.

In the second half, the Sensible choir, under the direction of Arnaud Garnier with Paule Boucharenc on piano, will present a program of 9 songs drawn from a repertoire of world, traditional and popular songs, as well as gospel and sacred songs.

« Hegoak » will bring the two choirs together at the end.

La primera parte será interpretada por Arcanto, dirigido por Lara Tamara y acompañado al piano por Michel Queuille.

En la segunda parte, el coro Sensible, dirigido por Arnaud Garnier y con Paule Boucharenc al piano, presentará un programa de 9 canciones extraídas de un repertorio de canciones del mundo, tradicionales y populares, así como gospel y canciones sacras.

« Hegoak » reunirá a los dos coros al final.

Der erste Teil wird von Arcanto bestritten, das von Lara Tamara geleitet und von Michel Queuille am Klavier begleitet wird.

Im zweiten Teil präsentiert der Chor Sensible unter der Leitung von Arnaud Garnier und mit Paule Boucharenc am Klavier ein Programm mit 9 Liedern aus einem Repertoire von Welt-, Traditions- und Volksliedern, aber auch Gospel und geistlichen Liedern.

« Hegoak » wird die beiden Chöre am Ende vereinen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Coeur de Béarn