Top lumières Allan ! Eglise Allan, 15 décembre 2023 17:30, Allan.

Allan,Drôme

La municipalité vous donne rendez-vous pour notre Top Lumières. Au programme : Décoration du sapin, balade en poneys, photos avec le Père-Noël, goûter offert par la Mairie et concert de violoncelle à l’église. Nous vous attendons nombreux !.

2023-12-15 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-15 21:30:00. .

Eglise Place du temple

Allan 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The town council invites you to our Top Lumières event. On the program: decorating the Christmas tree, pony rides, photos with Santa Claus, snack offered by the Town Hall and a cello concert in the church. We look forward to seeing you there!

El ayuntamiento le invita a unirse a nosotros en nuestro evento Top Lumières. En el programa: decoración del árbol de Navidad, paseos en poni, fotos con Papá Noel, merienda ofrecida por el Ayuntamiento y concierto de violonchelo en la iglesia. ¡Le esperamos!

Die Stadtverwaltung lädt Sie zu unserem Top-Lichterfest ein. Auf dem Programm stehen: Baumschmücken, Ponyreiten, Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann, ein vom Rathaus angebotener Imbiss und ein Cellokonzert in der Kirche. Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-12-02 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération