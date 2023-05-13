2ème Salon du commerce, de l’artisanat et des producteurs, 13 mai 2023, Égletons.

Après le succès de la 1ère édition en 2022, le Salon du commerce, de l’artisanat et des producteurs du territoire Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières revient samedi 13 mai à l’Espace Ventadour.

De nombreux exposants (artisans d’art, produits de bouche, services, …) seront présents pour vous montrer le savoir-faire de notre territoire authentique !

Animations, dégustations, restauration sur place et jeu-concours organisé par l’association des commerçants « CAAPPS Pays de Ventadour ».

Ouvert à tous. Entrée gratuite. De 10h à 18h.

Événement co-organisé par Vivez Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières, l’association CAAPPS et l’Office de Tourisme..

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 18:00:00. .

Égletons 19300 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After the success of the 1st edition in 2022, the trade show, crafts and producers of the territory Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières returns Saturday, May 13 at the Espace Ventadour.

Numerous exhibitors (art craftsmen, food products, services, …) will be present to show you the know-how of our authentic territory!

Animations, tastings, catering on the spot and competition organized by the association of the tradesmen « CAAPPS Pays de Ventadour ».

Open to all. Free entrance. From 10 am to 6 pm.

Event co-organized by Vivez Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières, the CAAPPS association and the Tourist Office.

Tras el éxito de la 1ª edición en 2022, el Salón del Comercio, la Artesanía y los Productores de Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières vuelve el sábado 13 de mayo al Espace Ventadour.

Numerosos expositores (artesanos, productos alimentarios, servicios, etc.) estarán presentes para mostrarle el saber hacer de nuestra auténtica región

Actividades, degustaciones, restauración in situ y un concurso organizado por la asociación de comerciantes « CAAPPS Pays de Ventadour ».

Abierto a todos. Entrada gratuita. De 10.00 a 18.00 h.

Evento coorganizado por Vivez Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières, la asociación CAAPPS y la Oficina de Turismo.

Nach dem Erfolg der 1. Ausgabe im Jahr 2022 kehrt die Messe für Handel, Handwerk und Produzenten aus dem Gebiet Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières am Samstag, den 13. Mai, in den Espace Ventadour zurück.

Zahlreiche Aussteller (Kunsthandwerker, Lebensmittel, Dienstleistungen, …) werden anwesend sein, um Ihnen das Know-how unserer authentischen Region zu zeigen!

Animationen, Verkostungen, Verpflegung vor Ort und ein Gewinnspiel, das von der Händlervereinigung « CAAPPS Pays de Ventadour » organisiert wird.

Für alle geöffnet. Der Eintritt ist frei. Von 10 bis 18 Uhr.

Veranstaltung mitorganisiert von Vivez Ventadour-Egletons-Monédières, dem Verein CAAPPS und dem Fremdenverkehrsamt.

