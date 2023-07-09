10th EUCASS and 9th CEAS together !! SwissTech Convention Center Ecublens, 9 juillet 2023 09:00, Ecublens.

Aerospace Europe Conference 9 – 14 juillet

Aerospace Europe Conference 9 – 14 juillet 1

We are pleased to announce that registration for the Aerospace Europe Conference – Joint 10th EUCASS – 9th CEAS Conference is now open! Register now to take advantage of lower early bird rates!

Where:

The conference will be held at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the campus of the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).

When:

July 9-13, 2023

Call for abstracts

We’d also like to remind you that abstract submission is still open until February 20, 2023.

You are invited to indicate up to 3 topics in your preferred order. More information on each of these topics is available on the submission page.

Key dates:

Mid-April 2023: Notification to authors

End of April 2023: Preliminary programme

1 June 2023: Early Bird fee deadline

1 July 2023: Full paper submission deadline

9 July 2023: On-site registration

10-13 July 2023: Conference at STCC Lausanne, Switzerland

14 July 2023: Technical visits

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you in Lausanne for the Aerospace Europe Conference 2023!

