Apéro-Concert – Alphonse la nuit La Chartrie, 1 juin 2023, Écretteville-lès-Baons.

La commune d’Ecretteville-lès-Baons et La fée sonore vous donnent rendez-vous pour le premier apéro-concert de la saison.

Durant cette soirée, découvrez Alphonse la nuit. Lancée en 2020, et issue de la rencontre entre l’Occitanie et la Normandie, le formation Alphonse La Nuit est composée de sept musiciens qui entretiennent un amour profond de la scène et dont la musique chantée en français emprunte au funk, au rock, à la pop et aux musiques du monde.

Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par Ecretteville Animations..

2023-06-01 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-01 22:00:00. .

La Chartrie

Écretteville-lès-Baons 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The commune of Ecretteville-lès-Baons and La fée sonore invite you to the first aperitif-concert of the season.

During this evening, discover Alphonse by night. Launched in 2020, and resulting from the meeting between Occitania and Normandy, the band Alphonse La Nuit is composed of seven musicians who have a deep love of the stage and whose music sung in French borrows from funk, rock, pop and world music.

Refreshments and food provided by Ecretteville Animations.

El municipio de Ecretteville-lès-Baons y La fée sonore le invitan al primer aperitivo-concierto de la temporada.

Durante esta velada, descubra Alphonse de noche. Creado en 2020 y nacido del encuentro entre Occitania y Normandía, el grupo Alphonse La Nuit está compuesto por siete músicos que sienten un profundo amor por los escenarios y cuya música, cantada en francés, toma prestados elementos del funk, el rock, el pop y las músicas del mundo.

Refrescos y comida a cargo de Animaciones Ecretteville.

Die Gemeinde Ecretteville-lès-Baons und La fée sonore laden Sie zum ersten Aperitif-Konzert der Saison ein.

Während dieses Abends entdecken Sie Alphonse la nuit. Die Formation Alphonse La Nuit, die 2020 gegründet wurde und aus der Begegnung zwischen Okzitanien und der Normandie hervorgegangen ist, besteht aus sieben Musikern, die eine tiefe Liebe zur Bühne pflegen und deren auf Französisch gesungene Musik Anleihen bei Funk, Rock, Pop und Weltmusik nimmt.

Für Getränke und Speisen vor Ort sorgt Ecretteville Animations.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité