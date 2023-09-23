Atelier « Bricoler un séchoir solaire » Ecolieu Paha – Bourg de Curcy sur Orne Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom, 23 septembre 2023, Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom.

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom,Calvados

L’écolieu PAHA propose un atelier sur le thème « Bricoler un séchoir solaire et s’initier à l’approche bioclimatique ».

Prix libre à partir de 40€/pers. Inscriptions et infos : 06 45 70 32 15.

Cet atelier marquera le début d’un nouveau cycle d’ateliers consacrés à la transition écologique..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . .

Ecolieu Paha – Bourg de Curcy sur Orne

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie



The PAHA ecolieu offers a workshop on the theme of « Tinkering with a solar dryer and learning about the bioclimatic approach ».

Free price from 40?/pers. Registration and information: 06 45 70 32 15.

This workshop will mark the start of a new cycle of workshops dedicated to the ecological transition.

El PAHA ecolieu ofrece un taller sobre « Construcción de un secadero solar y aprendizaje del enfoque bioclimático ».

Precio gratuito a partir de 40€/persona. Inscripción e información: 06 45 70 32 15.

Este taller marcará el inicio de un nuevo ciclo de talleres dedicados a la transición ecológica.

Das PAHA Ecolieu bietet einen Workshop zum Thema « Basteln eines Solartrockners und Einführung in den bioklimatischen Ansatz » an.

Preis frei ab 40?/Pers. Anmeldungen und Infos: 06 45 70 32 15.

Dieser Workshop ist der Auftakt zu einer neuen Reihe von Workshops, die sich mit dem ökologischen Wandel beschäftigen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité