Atelier « Bricoler un séchoir solaire » Ecolieu Paha – Bourg de Curcy sur Orne Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom
Atelier « Bricoler un séchoir solaire » Ecolieu Paha – Bourg de Curcy sur Orne Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom, 23 septembre 2023, Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom.
Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom,Calvados
L’écolieu PAHA propose un atelier sur le thème « Bricoler un séchoir solaire et s’initier à l’approche bioclimatique ».
Prix libre à partir de 40€/pers. Inscriptions et infos : 06 45 70 32 15.
Cet atelier marquera le début d’un nouveau cycle d’ateliers consacrés à la transition écologique..
2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . .
Ecolieu Paha – Bourg de Curcy sur Orne
Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie
The PAHA ecolieu offers a workshop on the theme of « Tinkering with a solar dryer and learning about the bioclimatic approach ».
Free price from 40?/pers. Registration and information: 06 45 70 32 15.
This workshop will mark the start of a new cycle of workshops dedicated to the ecological transition.
El PAHA ecolieu ofrece un taller sobre « Construcción de un secadero solar y aprendizaje del enfoque bioclimático ».
Precio gratuito a partir de 40€/persona. Inscripción e información: 06 45 70 32 15.
Este taller marcará el inicio de un nuevo ciclo de talleres dedicados a la transición ecológica.
Das PAHA Ecolieu bietet einen Workshop zum Thema « Basteln eines Solartrockners und Einführung in den bioklimatischen Ansatz » an.
Preis frei ab 40?/Pers. Anmeldungen und Infos: 06 45 70 32 15.
Dieser Workshop ist der Auftakt zu einer neuen Reihe von Workshops, die sich mit dem ökologischen Wandel beschäftigen.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité